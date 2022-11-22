ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Trentonian

Burlington County encouraging participation in special plastic film recycling contests

WESTAMPTON – Burlington County is partnering with the Trex Company to make it easier for local schools and community groups to recycle plastic film products. Schools and community groups collecting plastic bags and film as part of Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge can now use Burlington County’s Robert C. Shinn Jr. Recycling Center in Westampton as a convenient drop-off location.
Trentonian

Trenton Ninth Grade Academy gets $20k from Chemistry Council of New Jersey

TRENTON — The New Jersey Chemistry Council Education Foundation presented a donation to Trenton’s Ninth Grade Academy to help bolster the school’s science curriculum recently. The group has raised more than $225,000 since it was founded in 1999 to promote and strengthen STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, and...
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Mill Hill Holiday House Tour Dec. 3 revives Trenton Tradition

TRENTON – The Old Mill Hill Society is excited to announce the 2022 Mill Hill Holiday House Tour on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from Noon to 5 pm. Tickets are $20, available in advance online at trentonmillhill.org/events or the day of a Artworks, with ample free parking within easy walking distance of Mill Hill.
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

HS Girls Soccer All-Stars: Meet our CVC First Team

Another high school girls soccer season is in the books. Steinert (17-2) and Allentown (16-4) won division titles and advanced to the semifinals of the Central Group III sectional playoffs. Those teams led the way with three first team players each. Spartans senior Adriana Ryder is our CVC Player of...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Trentonian

Princeton men’s basketball beats Army at London Basketball Classic

Tosan Evbuomwan and the Princeton men’s basketball team marked the star forward’s return to British soil with a victory. Evbuomwan, a native of Newcastle, England, finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists and the Tigers beat Army, 74-66, in the London Basketball Classic at the Copper Box Arena on Thursday afternoon.
PRINCETON, NJ

