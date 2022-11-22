Read full article on original website
Pinal County reports 1st child flu death in Arizona this season
Influenza and RSV cases are surging across the state to levels many times higher than typical for this time of year. Now Arizona has seen its first pediatric flu death of the season. Pinal County Public Health Services District has confirmed that a young child has died due to influenza.
Pinal County confirms first child flu death in Arizona
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Pinal County Health officials confirmed Wednesday a child has died from influenza, marking it the first pediatric flu death in the state of Arizona this flu season. Health officials say this year’s flu season has started earlier, and hospitals are overwhelmed by the volume of...
Pima County’s “tripledemic” is getting worse just in time for Thanksgiving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is in full swing in Pima County. Three respiratory diseases have converged, not just in Pima County, but statewide. RSV cases are ten times higher than normal, the flu season started much earlier and cases are nearly doubling every week and COVID-19 cases have increased here by 61% in the past week alone.
COVID numbers rising in Arizona again
The federal Centers for Disease Control reports that the COVID rate in Pima County is about 170 cases per 100,000 residents. Health officials said the number is probably much higher. "That number is probably under-reported and that's because if you do a home test and you're positive while you can...
Abducted child found in Tucson, arrests made
Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Oro Valley (Oro Valley, AZ)
The Oro Valley Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Oracle and West Suffolk Drive. The victim was identified as an Oro Valley Police officer.
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Valencia around noon. The officials have said that there were people injured in the crash.
Millions of drivers on the road ahead of Thanksgiving, despite traffic, gas prices
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Record high gas prices and crowded highways aren’t stopping travelers from hitting the road this Thanksgiving. “We’re coming from El Paso, Texas and we’re going to Lake Havasu, Arizona,” said Frank Sanchez as he was filling up his gas tank in Tucson.
Lung cancer commonly exhibits these signs
Most of us are used to breathing easily — on average, we take 20,000 breaths a day without giving it much thought. But for the 236,000 Americans living with lung cancer (the second most common type of cancer), inhaling and exhaling are constant challenges. The disease is most common...
Contract dispute halts construction of Old Tucson movie set
A contract dispute has halted Old Tucson's plans to revive moviemaking at the park. Old Tucson officials say they are out $300,000 on a new set and have been forced to take legal action.
Authorities respond to motorcycle crash at River, La Cholla
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash at River and La Cholla on Thursday, Nov. 24. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Northwest Fire District are on the scene. There is no information about how serious the accident is or if any roads...
Deputies searching for accidentally-released inmate
An inmate escaped after corrections officers mistook him for another person, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Pinal County tightened or decided Arizona races
Pinal County was the difference between a total rout by Democrats seeking the highest federal and state offices and down-to-the-wire results in just about all of those races in the November General Election. The traditionally Republican County followed its historical voting pattern, albeit futilely in several races.
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
Portions of 12th Avenue closed following serious crash near Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Portions of 12th Avenue in Tucson are closed due to a single-vehicle crash. The Tucson Police Department said the northbound lanes of 12th, from Valencia to Santa Paula, will be closed for “an extended period of time.:. The TPD said the driver of...
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
Pima Supervisors certify election results
Pima Supervisors have officially certified the county’s results in the latest election. But there’s disagreement on the board and among voters about whether the election was valid.
Goldwater Institute Applauds Pima County for Listening to Constituents and Addressing Homeless Situation
Austin VanDerHeyden, the Municipal Affairs Liason for the Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI), applauded Pima County for listening to its constituents and taking steps to address the homelessness crisis in the City of Tucson. “Pima County has taken an encouraging first step by hearing its constituents’ concerns and by passing –...
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
