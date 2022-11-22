ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Nearly 200 workers to be hired to work Thanksgiving at Ford Field

By Ibrahim Samra
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

To be a fan inside Ford Field is one thing, but to work there is another. On Monday, dozens of Lions fans got that chance at a job fair.

"We are having a job fair for cleaning Ford Field."

Mario Kelly, founder of Believe 313, Detroit's only minority owned staffing company, says it is all part of his mission to get the city back on track.

"My overall mission is just to get the city back to working. That's one of my overall missions is just to help someone," Kelly says.

With nearly 200 positions open for the big game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, James Kopis says he is ready become a member of the team.

"I'm excited. It's right before the holidays, good chance to make some money," Kopis says. "I'm really hoping to get like a picture on the field!"

With $22 per hour at stake, Marquise Pope says he is signing up not only in effort to save some money but to give back.

"It's great opportunity to get to experience different things and give back," Pope says.

Anyone interested in applying must present a valid ID, social security and be at least 18 years of age.

For more information, visit https://believe313staffing.com/ .

