Finally, A Swell Does The Job at Bells and Beyond
Photography by Steve Ryan, Katey Shearer, and Mick Sowry. “So it turned out to be the swell that didn’t.”. This was magnificent Jan Juc contributor/surfer Mick Sowry’s call about the last attempt at a Southern Ocean uprising along the Surf Coast — a massive gale-driven thing back in early November, the first chance of real Bells-type surf in months.
Travelers: Paige Hareb
The urge to get out on the road and open our eyes to the world is ingrained in all of us. Travel takes us out of our comfort zone, and into places where we’re able to replace routine with re-discovery. For a born traveler, it’s an itch you just have to scratch. For a surfer, at some point, it’s kind of a must. NZ’s Paige Hareb has been in transit since June this year, chasing waves, adventures and contest points. Here, in the first of a new series, we asked Paige the Traveler to explore her own experience of the year:
