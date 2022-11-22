ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
guitar.com

Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
Futurism

Ozzy Osbourne "Performed" in the Metaverse and It Was Comically Horrible

They say to never meet your heroes. Maybe the 2022 version is "never see your heroes perform live in the metaverse." As part of the barren metaverse project Decentraland's initiative to get more than a handful of people to engage with its Ethereum-powered world, it's been drumming up its "Metaverse Music Festival" this week with headlining acts like Dillon Francis and Soulja Boy.
Q 105.7

Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’

Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
97.5 KMOD

Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again

Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Noisecreep

The 50 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2022

Rock on! This year certainly gave us plenty of reasons to do that and here we'll run through our picks for the best rock and metal songs of 2022. It was a year in which Ghost, Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth not only received recognition from us, but also caught the ears of Grammy voters with their standout tracks "Call Me Little Sunshine," "Patient Number 9" and "We'll Be Back."
guitar.com

Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian is back with what could be a Epiphone version of the Mustaine V

Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian is back at his usual teasing antics with a look (and listen) at what appears to be an Epiphone version of the Dave Mustaine Flying V. In a new post on his Instagram, Gueikian appeared to plug the new Badlander Amp from Mesa Boogie before calling attention to his “Epi-c guitar”. Not much can be seen of the guitar’s make and build in the video as it focuses on the instrument’s neck from behind, but a silhouette of Mustaine can be seen on the back of the guitar’s headstock.

