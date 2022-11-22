Read full article on original website
Related
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
dotesports.com
Best submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2
If you’re the type of Call of Duty player to run and gun around a map, then you’ll be happy to know that in Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of weapon options at your disposal that will fit your specific tastes in the submachine gun category. Jumping...
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ players frustrated by Shoot House’s invisible walls
As part of its first major update, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has just introduced the Shoot House map. However, players are reporting issues with several invisible walls blocking projectiles across the map. The Shoot House map is a re-release of the original, which was introduced to Modern Warfare...
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players perplexed by “misleading” nerf to armor piercing rounds
Armor piercing rounds should theoretically pierce armor, but Modern Warfare 2’s latest update removed the damage multiplier against armored opponents, perplexing players. Modern Warfare 2’s November 22 update made UI improvements, fixed the CDL ruleset, and implemented crucial bug fixes. CoD expert Xclusive Ace revealed the Season 1...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Ghost has been unmasked, and it's weird
That sure is the face of a trained killer
dotesports.com
Best SA-B 50 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sniper and marksman rifles. If you are a long-range combat enthusiast, then these precision weapons are the way to go. Players won’t have all of these guns from the start and must level up quickly to unlock them. The SA-B 50 is one of the best marksman rifles in the game, and this weapon unlocks when you progress with the SP-R 208 to level 13.
dotesports.com
The best sidearms in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sidearm pistols and add them in different loadouts. While sidearms are not the most powerful weapons in the game, they serve a specific purpose and are decent at close range. Swapping your weapon is always quicker than reloading, and this is where the sidearms become most deadly. After spraying down an opponent with your AR or SMG, you can quickly switch to the sidearm to get an easy elimination.
Digital Trends
The best Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 console settings
While skill is certainly important in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so too are your in-game settings. Having the wrong setting enabled can lead to your demise, so it’s best to make sure everything is ironed out ahead of time. When looking at the game’s settings, it’s easy to get overwhelmed (even on console), but thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide. These are the best Warzone 2.0 settings for console.
dotesports.com
Is VALORANT on Xbox or PlayStation?
VALORANT has been a PC-exclusive title since releasing in 2020. But now, everybody, stay calm. It’s finally happening. It’s making its way onto consoles. Riot has multiple titles that expand from FPS to MMOs and are available on both PC and mobile, and now VALORANT is on its way to becoming the next game on consoles.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 Twitch drops: How to get weapon charms and souvenirs
In continuing with the tradition started by the first Overwatch, Overwatch 2 allows players to earn free rewards via Twitch drops. Generally, these items are in-game cosmetics that are rewarded for watching a certain amount of hours of gameplay, either of the Overwatch League or of any streamer who has the Overwatch category selected. Past rewards have included skins, sprays, and more.
dotesports.com
Massive TFT Set 8 PBE update hits everything heading into holiday hiatus
Riot Games is dropping the largest Teamfight Tactics Set Eight PBE update today since testing for Monsters Attack! began, hitting 28 champions, 19 traits, 16 items, 12 Augments, and 31 Hero Augments, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Every TFT set during PBE testing has at...
Digital Trends
How to level up weapons fast in Warzone 2.0
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, you’re only as good as the weapon you’re carrying. Much like its predecessor, how well you perform is tied to the attachments on your weapon, which are earned by gaining XP. In this installment, leveling up weapons can feel like a grind, meaning you’ll need to find an effective method to farm XP. Thankfully, there are several useful methods for earning weapon XP, allowing you to earn all attachments quickly.
dotesports.com
Best RPK loadout in Warzone 2
Warzone 2 has over 50 guns to choose from for players to add to their loadouts, but the RPK is one of its strongest and most interesting options in the game’s early days, especially with the best attachments selected. One of the coolest things about recent CoD titles has...
Comments / 0