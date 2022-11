WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Contrary to the belief that inflation will rampage the gas industry for the Thanksgiving holiday, the nation is seeing a drop in gas prices. In a report from Gasbuddy, as of November 21, 2022, gas prices have declined 16.4 cents from last month. This is good news just in time […]

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO