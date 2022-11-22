Read full article on original website
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Union-Endicott looks to defend home turf in state semifinal
The Union-Endicott Tigers will look to defend home turf in the state semifinal when they take on Hilton, out of Section 5, on Friday night.
How to Watch Syracuse vs Bryant
Matchup: Syracuse (3-2) vs Bryant (4-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 26th. Television: ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse TBD. Over/Under TBD. ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 66.4% ...
Horseheads Turkey Bowl – the greatest hits
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the end of a great era. After nearly 20 years, the Horseheads Turkey Bowl saw its final game played last season in 2021. For years, a group of close friends battled it out on the field each year right before Thanksgiving in a game of tackle football without pads. Countless […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Advances to NYS Class A Championship For First Time in Current Format
The Union-Endicott Tigers are heading to the dome after beating Hilton 28-14 in the NYS Class A Semifinals. The Tigers will take on Somers of Section I who is currently ranked #1 in the State in Class A.
cuse.com
Syracuse Welcomes Bucknell to the JMA Dome Friday
The Syracuse women's basketball team looks to earn its fifth win of the season Friday night when the Orange host Bucknell at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. Fans can watch the primetime non-conference matchup on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) through the ESPN app. Syracuse is coming off a...
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
Jamesville-DeWitt grad wins $46K for ‘Hail Mary’ idea to improve physical therapy
When Ben Catania was a student at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, all he wanted to do was play soccer. Then an injury changed everything. Catania tore a ligament in his ankle during his senior year of high school with the Red Rams. He never fully recovered, despite extensive physical therapy and attempts to get back into the sport at Cornell University. But it did inspire him to come up with an idea to improve physical therapy for both caregivers and patients.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Auburn, NY
Auburn in Cayuga County, NY, is situated near Owasco Lake's north end in Cayuga County. While picturesque, the city itself is more than simply pretty. It's also a great place to visit if you're a foodie because there are many unique restaurants to try. There is a colorful variety of...
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
East Middle students save woman in motor accident
On October 24th, Izaiah DeJesus Malachi Bell and Logan Ostrander were walking to school and were just a few blocks from East Middle when they witnessed a collision between two vehicles.
owegopennysaver.com
The Old Coot passes a milestone
This week I turned 80. I actually considered myself at that milestone in May, when in 1942, my mother was three months “with child” and my kicking had begun, letting her know I was anxious to get going. In my mind I was six months old when I emerged on Nov. 15. Thus, this past May I started thinking of myself as an octogenarian, which was delightfully reinforced on Father’s Day when my wife, kids and grandkids executed a total surprise birthday at the Belva Lockwood Inn in the Village of Owego, N.Y., where I reside in a 217-year-old house – as creaky and cranky as myself.
Results for ‘Best Wings in Broome County’ according to you
The results are in for our best wings in Broome County poll. We received nearly 2,400 votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
owegopennysaver.com
‘Pick Me’! American Pickers make their way through Owego
Residents and business owners in Owego were in for a treat last weekend as American Pickers Mike Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay rolled into town on their quest to find some unique treasures. According to Jim Mead, owner of the Early Owego Antique Center, Jon Szalay, who he has known for years, called on Sunday morning to let him know they were in town. He also told Mead that he didn’t learn where they were going until that morning, and that Mike “prefers it that way” so as to keep things real.
Kate Thornton returns from maternity leave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s back! Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton returned from maternity leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to a warm greeting from Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean. Kate and her husband Erik welcomed their third daughter Hannah to the family back in mid-August. Kate returns to her spot on The Morning News and […]
JC Wegmans Wraps Up Remodeling – But Stand By for The Burger Bar
A big makeover job at the Wegmans store in Johnson City is virtually complete, just in time for the busiest time of year for food shopping. Planning for the modernization project began several years ago. A 6,500-square-foot addition last year provided more space for offices and employee services. Demolition and construction work for enhancements throughout the store started last January.
waer.org
A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans
About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
WNEP-TV 16
Jerry's For All Seasons
DUNMORE, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Jerry's For All Seasons. Each year, Jerry's For All Seasons turns its 40,000 square foot garden center into a winter wonderland. Jackie Lewandoski meets up with Allison Longo to find out what they have to offer for this holiday season.
Festival of Lights Postpones fireworks
The county says that due to the weather forecast this evening, the Festival of Lights is moving the fireworks show from tonight to tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Tauriel
November 25th – Meet Tauriel! Tauriel is an 7 month-old spayed female cat. She acts like a dog since she loves to play fetch. Tauriel loves to sit on a window too and still act like a cat. She is great with other cats especially one that will play with her and keep her company. […]
