WECT
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After facing demands for tens of thousands of dollars, more than 100 boat owners in Southport have settled a lawsuit with the Southport Marina -- coming as a relief those who rented slips at the docks. In 2020, Hurricane Isaias caused major damage to the Southport...
WECT
Downtown Wilmington businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the biggest shopping weekend of the year and businesses in downtown Wilmington say they are ready for the customer rush. “It’s the busiest time of year, for sure,” said Shannon Brophy, manager of Edge of Urge. “We get all kinds of people traveling from out of town and locals. The money goes back into the pockets of people who live here, who work here, who shop here. It stays all within the same community if you’re shopping small.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
WECT
Over 3,000 gather for Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot
Cape Fear Cooking: How to make chilaquiles with your Thanksgiving leftovers. Looking to try something new this year with your Thanksgiving leftovers? You may enjoy these turkey-based chilaquiles with a recipe from Chef Gwen of Glow Academy. Country club hosts 200 Marines, sailors for Thanksgiving. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at...
bladenonline.com
Update – N.C. 211 in Bladen County Requires Temporary Closure
CLARKTON – A failing drainage pipe underneath N.C. 211 (West Green Street) in downtown Clarkton will require the road to close next week, so the pipe can be replaced. State Transportation maintenance workers will replace the circular concrete pipe, which has deteriorating joints and causing damage to the pavement. A signed detour will direct through-traffic onto U.S. 701 Bypass and U.S. 701 Business, which intersects a mile to the north.
WITN
Swansboro police looking for liquor store property damage suspects
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects accused of damaging property. Swansboro police say it happened at the ABC Store at 1055 W. Corbett Ave. on Monday. Police did not say what property was damaged. In...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Popular Leland Christmas tree lot back while supplies last
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A staple of the holiday season is back in Brunswick County to help you get ready for Christmas. This live Christmas tree lot is located behind Wendy’s in Leland near the entrance to Brunswick Forest on Highway 17. It’s hard to miss because there’s a...
WECT
No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire Friday in New Hanover County. Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence. “The residence, on Silva Terra Drive, had smoke showing from the roof vents when the fire department arrived,” a...
WITN
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
The State Port Pilot
Offshore wind energy lease areas add 1.7-million acres
Federal officials recently announced the opening of 1.7-million acres of Atlantic Ocean offshore areas for potential wind energy generation. The eight areas are located 19 to 77 nautical miles from the coasts of North Carolina, Virginia and Delaware. These new areas join the 3.9-million acres previously opened for consideration in...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
People rushing to stores across Cape Fear for deals on Black Friday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after Thanksgiving, people are heading to stores in search of a good deal as they check items off their holiday wish lists. Many stores across the Cape Fear opened their doors earlier than usual to welcome customers in search of Black Friday bargains.
WECT
Local groups provide Thanksgiving food to hundreds in Wilmington
WECT
Fox tests positive for rabies in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Health Department was notified of a fox that tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Per the BCHD, this marks the third rabid animal identified in the county in 2022. The fox was in the Ammon area. “Rabies is transmitted by...
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WECT
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington to hold tree lighting ceremony
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington will look a little bit more festive this Friday evening. The city’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is planned for Friday, just before 6:30 p.m. The festivities will start with some entertainment at 5:30 p.m. and will feature some hot cocoa, and a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle Bridge requires daytime lane closures
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Department of Transportation contractor working to preserve the high-rise bridge between Emerald Isle and the western Carteret County mainland will begin instituting daytime one-lane closures on Monday, Nov. 28. The contractor will follow this schedule for lane closures, lasting until March 31 when the...
