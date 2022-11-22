Read full article on original website
Venezuela's gov, opponents resume talks; US eases sanction
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Venezuela’s government and its opposition on Saturday agreed to create a U.N.-managed fund to finance health, food and education programs for the poor, while the Biden administration eased some oil sanctions on the country in an effort to boost the newly restarted talks between the sides.
ED. FRONTLINES: Face masks in schools reduced COVID-19
A study just published Nov. 9, 2022 in The New England Journal of Medicine again provides evidence that masking requirements provided a very significant reduction in transmission of the strain of COVID-19 being transmitted at the time. The study was possible in February 2022 when Massachusetts ended its statewide universal...
