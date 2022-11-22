Read full article on original website
Bikerumor
Fuell makes e-bikes, but this is better
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Created by moto designer Eric Buell (as in, Buell motorcycles), the Fuell Fllow e-moto concept makes their e-bike brand a little lot more exciting. No, it doesn’t have pedals. No, it’s not a bike. Just click away now if that bothers you.
Honda Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Electric Cars, Battery and eVOTL Plans
The sensible Japanese brand had a disruptive streak in its DNA from Day One.
teslarati.com
Hyundai reportedly considering third facility in Georgia: a $1.9 billion battery plant
Hyundai is reportedly considering building a battery production facility with partner SK Innovation in Georgia, this being its third facility in the State. Hyundai has been in an all-out blitz to establish electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in the United States. While the company planned on this expansion, the domestic production requirements within the newest U.S. EV tax incentives have added urgency to their plans. The company has already announced its Georgia EV production facility will begin construction and production ahead of schedule. Now, Hyundai is reportedly considering a joint venture with SK Innovation to produce battery cells nearby.
RideApart
New Electric Manufacturer Sarkcyber Presents The HC10 Cetus Scooter
Sarkcyber is a new electric vehicle company based out of Shanghai, China. The brainchild of a bunch of former Honda technicians and engineers, Sarkcyber made its global debut at EICMA 2022, and looks to enter the European market in the Spring of 2023. The brand’s flagship model, the HC10 Cetus, was displayed at the Milan Motor Show, and looks like an impressive electric maxi-scooter.
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
Utah company aims to make waves creating lithium-ion batteries
With the electric vehicle market booming, one Utah County company is looking to help the U.S. gain a foothold in the lithium-ion battery business. According to the International Energy Agency, sales of electric cars hit 6.6 million in 2021 — more than tripling their market share from two years earlier. That growth isn’t projected to slow down anytime soon.
CNBC
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)?
Here's a look at the proper steps and safety concerns you need to know when attempting to jump start an electric vehicle (EV). The post How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?
The first question most electric car shoppers ask when they're considering an EV is, "How far can I drive?" Certainly, in the top five questions, though, is "How long do electric car batteries last?" It's an important question, as an electric vehicle's battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV.
freightwaves.com
Used truck prices fall as OEM supply chain clears
The trend is clear. Used truck prices continue to fall across almost all years and models as new truck manufacturers gain an upper hand over supply chain disruptions. So, those who purchased a used truck at a sky-high price a few months ago could be feeling buyer’s remorse, especially as spot freight rates have tumbled with contract rates falling right behind them.
This conversion kit transforms your bike into an e-bike in 30 seconds!
As days pass by, sustainability is increasingly gaining importance for consumers. Environment-friendly products are gaining wide popularity amongst buyers, and the transport industry is one of the foremost affected by this purchase behavior. E-bikes are steadily becoming a top choice of transport, as they cause less pollution and are more affordable than cars and motorbikes.
Synthetic Fuel Must Succeed To Save Classic Cars From Electric Conversions
Electric vehicle restomods have become increasingly common in recent years, blending powerful electric powertrains with classic styling. But not everybody who wishes to breathe new life into an older model wants to do so using electric power. Following a recent poll of 728 classic car owners by specialist insurer Footman James, it was found that an overwhelming majority would rather turn to synthetic fuels for their classic or collectible cars, assuming that regular gas or diesel was no longer available.
NASDAQ
Why You Should Bet on Electronic Manufacturing Services
It’s no secret that we are becoming an increasingly digitized species. Nor is it any secret that the average household uses about double the number of electronic devices that were used in our parents’ generation. If anything, this trend is accelerating, however strange that sounds – we’re already drowning in them!
RideApart
For The Kids: Yotsuba’s New Meow And Woof Electric Dirt Bikes
Getting their kids on two wheels is indeed the wish of many two-wheeler-loving parents out there. Luckily, in this day and age, electrification has given birth to a lot of motorcycles designed specifically to get the little ones going on two wheels. We’ve seen it in the likes of the KTM SX-E 3 and Husqvarna 16eDrive, however, these top-shelf, kid-focused two-wheelers are super expensive.
nddist.com
Rebuilding World's Largest Plane; 'Alien' Metal; Beretta's New Factory | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 94
Editor's note: The video version of the podcast was partially corrupted due to technical difficulties. Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. This weeks episode is sponsored by Dassault Systems. Make sure to register for our webinar: How to Attract New...
Carmakers fighting for battery supply need ways to track EV ingredients. A new kind of 'passport' could be the answer.
The auto industry has developed the game-changing "battery passport" — and it could be what players like Ford need to gain a competitive edge.
RideApart
Arai Upgrades Retro-Styled Concept-XE Helmet To Meet ECE 22.06
Arai ventured into the vintage-inspired helmet market in 2020. Spurred on by popular neo-retro models such as the Ducati Scrambler, Yamaha XSR900, and Kawasaki Z900RS, motorcycle gear makers also adopted the throwback themes. The Concept-X filled that niche for Arai, but in true Arai fashion, the firm found a way to improve on the lid in 2023.
gcaptain.com
The Role Of Methanol In Shipping’s Energy Transition Explored At First London Methanol Summit
Leading Players from Across the Methanol Value Chain Join Landmark Event. ABS and MI hosted the London Methanol Summit, bringing together shipowners, shipyards, regulators, ports and methanol producers for an afternoon of panel discussions followed by an evening reception. Panelists from Maersk, MAN Energy Solutions, Waterfront Shipping, SafeBulkers and the...
