Read full article on original website
Related
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman
This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
thetexastasty.com
Best Steakhouse in Houston
Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
houstononthecheap.com
Dickinson Festival of Lights 2022 opens today – Check out the schedule, location, parking & other details!
Think of all the best things about Christmas and you can find them at the Dickinson Festival of Lights. Pretty lights, fun people, and a sense of community. Those are just a few things you can expect to see at this glittering park. This walk-through event will show you tons...
Black Friday in Houston is no longer the chaotic crowd we're used to
HOUSTON — More than 166 million people are expected to go shopping this holiday weekend and more than 50% of those people are expected to do so in person. Despite inflation, folks are still spending their money on Black Friday. "Who doesn't want to save money?" said Fredy Guevara....
5 Great Pizza Places in Texas
Pizza served on a platePhoto byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you live in Texas, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
Houston Chronicle
Small Texas village ranked among best Christmas towns in America
The Thanksgiving leftovers are all in the fridge, the football stadiums are now empty, and it's time to prepare for Christmas. Texans looking to travel this December to experience the magic of the season should look no further than a small village in the center of the Lone Star State that was just ranked one of best places in the U.S. to experience Christmas.
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
Houston under flood watch as torrential rain continues in southeast Texas
A slow-moving system has triggered a flood alert in Harris County and the surrounding area.
fox26houston.com
How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?
HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
thetexastasty.com
The Best Mexican Food in Houston
Houston has a diverse food scene with a wide variety of cuisine to explore. In this blog post we delve into the best Mexican food around the city. Using our list below of the top 13 mexican restaurants throughout the city you can experience some of the best Mexican food in Houston.
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
Texas Was Once Home To The Only Hotel Built Completely Over Water
A hotel built in the '60's, and destroyed in 2011, was the only hotel in North America built over water. The Flagship Hotel, located on the beach in Galveston, was built entirely over water. Why, I couldn't tell you but that's what they did. The Flagship Hotel was built on what was known as Pleasure Pier, sat a quarter mile out over the Gulf Of Mexico, stood 7 stories tall and had 225 rooms. Pretty big for the 1960's.
proclaimerscv.com
$391 Will Hit the Bank of Texans This November and December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer was already approved and an amount of $391 will hit the bank of Texans this November and December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says Each Texan Will Receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week the approval...
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
These Texas restaurants ranked on Esquire’s report of best new restaurants in America for 2022
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to good food, even some of the best, Texas is no stranger to being a part of the conversation with the likes of California, New York and beyond. Barbecue, Tex-Mex, and almost any cuisine from around the world can be found in the...
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake not the only one reported in West Texas
The third strongest earthquake in state history struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas followed by a less powerful one about an hour later.
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
98.7 The Bomb
Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987thebomb.com
Comments / 0