fox10phoenix.com

Camera catches man robbing Casa Grande hotel at gunpoint

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say they are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a hotel at gunpoint on Thanksgiving. The armed robbery, according to police, happened at 2:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn located near Florence Boulevard and Henness Road.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
YAHOO!

Wife of Phoenix chef investigates husband's death at canal

A widow in Phoenix has been leading her own personal two-week investigation into the strange drowning death of her husband. Jose Jimenez, 47, cooked at many popular kitchens across the valley, including Little Miss BBQ, Welcome Diner and Cloth and Flame. He also participated in foreign exchange programs and other community volunteer programs.
PHOENIX, AZ
YAHOO!

Fry's employee stabbed in Mesa store near Ellsworth and Broadway

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing at a Fry’s supermarket in Mesa. According to the Sheriff's Office, after 4 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a call about a stabbing at the Fry’s near Ellsworth and Broadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered a fight had...
MESA, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
STANFIELD, AZ
SignalsAZ

City of Phoenix Announces Electric Light Parade

The lights and sounds of the APS Electric Light Parade are returning this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3. The City of Phoenix is excited to announce Super Bowl LVII official mascot Spike as Grand Marshal for the 35th annual parade. Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) and the City of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Sheriff’s Office Admits Botching DUI Case Against Phoenix Cop

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has accepted responsibility for the bungled DUI case against a Phoenix police officer who fought with deputies and has launched an internal investigation to find out what happened. The admission from the sheriff's office came after the Phoenix New Times detailed the case in a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona International Auto Show back for the first time since 2019

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A tradition dating back 50 years is happening at the Phoenix Convention Center this weekend. People can go and check out the newest builds from automakers all over the world at the Arizona International Auto Show. Several companies are there with cars sitting on display and...
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events

AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Building trades seek youth to fill jobs

Gilbert High School seniors Mason Reading and Lucas Beals attended this year’s Arizona Construction Career Days because they wanted to know more about the industry. Clarissa Tonkin, a student at the East Valley Institute of Technology, was there because she hopes to take her construction training into a decorative arts career.
GILBERT, AZ

