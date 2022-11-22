Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 YearsGreyson FMesa, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Camera catches man robbing Casa Grande hotel at gunpoint
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say they are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a hotel at gunpoint on Thanksgiving. The armed robbery, according to police, happened at 2:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn located near Florence Boulevard and Henness Road.
YAHOO!
Wife of Phoenix chef investigates husband's death at canal
A widow in Phoenix has been leading her own personal two-week investigation into the strange drowning death of her husband. Jose Jimenez, 47, cooked at many popular kitchens across the valley, including Little Miss BBQ, Welcome Diner and Cloth and Flame. He also participated in foreign exchange programs and other community volunteer programs.
Valley brothers sentenced for concealing 17-year-old girl's body
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2021. <<. Two Valley brothers were recently sentenced in court for their roles in attempting to hide the remains of a 17-year-old girl. Daniel Torrealba Blas, 22, has been sentenced to 2.25 years in the...
YAHOO!
Fry's employee stabbed in Mesa store near Ellsworth and Broadway
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing at a Fry’s supermarket in Mesa. According to the Sheriff's Office, after 4 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a call about a stabbing at the Fry’s near Ellsworth and Broadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered a fight had...
Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
3 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Casa Grande (Casa Grande, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred near State Route 587 on the westbound lanes off Interstate 10 at around 4 a.m.
12news.com
Family still searching for answers after loved one is killed in Phoenix
Victor Garcia was shot and killed near 89th Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive. The victim's family urges the public to submit any information related the to shooting.
SignalsAZ
City of Phoenix Announces Electric Light Parade
The lights and sounds of the APS Electric Light Parade are returning this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3. The City of Phoenix is excited to announce Super Bowl LVII official mascot Spike as Grand Marshal for the 35th annual parade. Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) and the City of...
School threats on the rise post-Uvalde massacre, officials say
In El Mirage this August, relatives were tasered after rushing to a locked-down elementary school and becoming confrontational with police.
Phoenix New Times
Sheriff’s Office Admits Botching DUI Case Against Phoenix Cop
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has accepted responsibility for the bungled DUI case against a Phoenix police officer who fought with deputies and has launched an internal investigation to find out what happened. The admission from the sheriff's office came after the Phoenix New Times detailed the case in a...
AZFamily
Arizona International Auto Show back for the first time since 2019
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A tradition dating back 50 years is happening at the Phoenix Convention Center this weekend. People can go and check out the newest builds from automakers all over the world at the Arizona International Auto Show. Several companies are there with cars sitting on display and...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events
AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly crash closes WB I-10 near SR 387 in Casa Grande
A portion of Interstate 10 is closed due to a fatal crash near State Route 387. DPS says three people were ejected from a vehicle. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
themesatribune.com
Building trades seek youth to fill jobs
Gilbert High School seniors Mason Reading and Lucas Beals attended this year’s Arizona Construction Career Days because they wanted to know more about the industry. Clarissa Tonkin, a student at the East Valley Institute of Technology, was there because she hopes to take her construction training into a decorative arts career.
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state.
ABC 15 News
Potential effects of a Kroger-Albertsons merge for Valley shoppers
MESA, AZ — Irene Shields of Mesa spends a lot of time looking for the best possible prices. "I research first and then I compare," she told ABC15. She and her mother scour grocery ads and look for coupons to make the deals even better. Safeway used to be...
ASU football’s 70-7 win over Arizona served as turning point for both programs
Nearly two years ago, Arizona State and Arizona football matched up for a memorable installment of the Territorial Cup. The two teams combined for 77 points, though ASU scored 70 of them. The Sun Devils also had a 14-point lead less than a minute into the game. They ran only...
Comments / 0