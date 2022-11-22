ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Already Maxed out on Holiday Romance? Here's Your Guide to Holiday Movies With Serious Girl Power

By Hilary Weaver,Michael Patrick
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The Best New Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch

As the calendar updates to December, you may be looking to dabble in some Christmas cheer. It turns out that the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels are debuting a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year. So there are plenty of opportunities to take in what I consider to be the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Christmas movie guide: New holiday movies, specials on Netflix, other streaming services

Netflix and friends have gone over to the Hallmark side. What began a couple of years ago as a flurry has become a blizzard of new Christmas movies and specials on the expanding array of streaming services. Dozens of new programs with the holiday glow are coming this season, from more versions of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to a Marvel-flavored Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special. (In fact, dozens have already debuted, including “Falling for Christmas,” a Hallmark-y comeback vehicle for Lindsay Lohan, which began streaming on Netflix Nov. 10.)
OKLAHOMA STATE
EW.com

Bones and All director thinks his gory cannibal movie should be filed under 'romance'

Bones and All stars Taylor Russell as a teenager named Maren whose budding relationship with Timothée Chalamet's Lee is complicated by the fact that both hunger for human flesh. So if video stores were still a thing, and the film's director Luca Guadagnino managed one, would he file his just-released film under 'horror' or 'romance'?
Collider

‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die

In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
HAWAII STATE
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Collider

Best End of the World Movies, From 'Dr. Strangelove' to 'Mad Max'

Movie-going audiences have always had a morbid fascination with the demise of civilization. Whether it's a deadly contagion, nuclear war, catastrophic climate events, or giant asteroids headed toward earth, we can't seem to get enough scenarios of how the world could end. There are dozens to choose from, but we've narrowed it down to some of the best. Here are the 17 best end-of-the-world movies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy