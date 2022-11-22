Read full article on original website
And the most popular Christmas movie in Missouri is...
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
abc17news.com
Most popular baby names for girls in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri trucking company wants state to tweak requirement for truckers
(Missourinet) – A Missouri requirement is costing the trucking industry time and money. The federal government requires truckers to get physicals every two years. Brent Witte, with Witte Brothers Exchange in Troy, says many states let truck drivers submit this information online, but not in Missouri. Truckers here are...
Hilarious Missouri Trail Cam Claims to Show Jurassic Visitor?
Someone needs to call Stephen Spielberg and let him know that one of his creatures got loose and is making cameos on Missouri trail cam videos. Not really, but call him anyway if you can. A pretend (meaning parody) Jefferson County, Missouri Facebook page shared a hilarious pic claiming to...
A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list
Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS TOTAL DEER HARVEST FOR NOVEMBER PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) show that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season which ran from November 12 through November 22. Top harvested counties were Franklin with 4,175, Texas with 3,607 and Callaway with 3,416. Totals in...
5-year-old calls 911 when Lee’s Summit mom suddenly goes into labor
Five-year-old King called 911 and helped save the day when his mom went into labor and quickly gave birth at their house.
plattecountylandmark.com
Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8
That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
abc17news.com
Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting
BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a Thanksgiving shooting in the northwest of the state. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man who had attempted to enter a building with a shotgun. Harper County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to a residential part of the town of 1,000 people. Investigators say the armed man fled and then shot at the deputies who returned fired and killed him. They say the deputy is hospitalized in stable condition.
Missouri natural gas bills to rise significantly
Spire East and Spire West customers of Spire Missouri, Inc., d/b/a Spire, are being charged an additional fee to reflect expected increases in the wholesale pricing of natural
Missouri hunters increase November deer harvest over last year
Recent data from the Missouri Department of Conservation has shown that deer hunters in the state harvested 197,724 deer during the November (12-22) portion of firearms deer season.
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
Kait 8
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
Missouri armadillo populations pop, here are some theories why
Armadillos are becoming a staple in Missouri as populations migrate to northern habitats.
KYTV
Missouri hospitals not in full compliance with pricing transparency laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal law requires hospitals to let you know what a service will cost before you get care. The hospital price transparency law went into effect in January 2021. But more than a year later some facilities haven’t fully complied, including some in Missouri. “Patients...
Standout junior defensive end Williams Nwaneri leads Lee's Summit North into Missouri Class 6 championship game
By Nate Latsch The question was asked a few times on the sidelines during the first half of the Lee’s Summit North football team’s Class 6 semifinal game at De Smet last Friday. How tall is No. 5? Lee’s Summit North standout junior defensive end Williams Nwaneri — also known as “No. 5” – cuts an ...
