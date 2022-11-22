ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc17news.com

Most popular baby names for girls in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list

Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
MISSOURI STATE
plattecountylandmark.com

Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8

That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting

BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a Thanksgiving shooting in the northwest of the state. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man who had attempted to enter a building with a shotgun. Harper County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to a residential part of the town of 1,000 people. Investigators say the armed man fled and then shot at the deputies who returned fired and killed him. They say the deputy is hospitalized in stable condition.
BUFFALO, OK
Kait 8

Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
CARDWELL, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO

