Read full article on original website
Related
Kiffin staying at Ole Miss with ‘a lot of work left to do’
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin says he has informed school officials he will be staying at Ole Miss, putting an end to speculation that he was the leading candidate to fill the head coaching vacancy at Auburn. “Same as I said last week: I’m staying here and we have a lot...
Ole Miss looks to keep unbeaten record intact vs. Oklahoma
The interior strength of Mississippi matches up with the perimeter prowess of Oklahoma when the soon-to-be Southeastern Conference rivals meet
Comments / 0