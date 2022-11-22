ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

UNM Begins Road Trip at Texas A&M-Commerce Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico starts its two-game road trip on Saturday against Texas A&M-Commerce, the first meeting between the two teams. Tip is set for 2 p.m. CT/ 1 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN+. Live stats and radio will also be available. The Lobos (2-3) are...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Alena Moldan and Kaitlynn Biassou Selected to MW All-Conference Team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Senior outside hitter Kaitlynn Biassou and senior libero Alena Moldan were recognized on Wednesday by the Mountain West, with the Lobo co-captains selected by the conference coaches to the MW All-Conference Team. This marks the third-straight postseason all-conference selection for Biassou, who was also named to the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

NMSU addresses fatal shooting for first time publicly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State University Officials leaving many questions unanswered at Wednesday’s press conference, as there is still a lot to learn about the fatal shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus last weekend involving 21-year-old basketball player Mike Peake. According to NMSU officials,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Fall in First Round of MW Championships to Utah State

FORT COLLINS, Colo.— The 2022 volleyball season came to a close on Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the Mountain West Championships, with the Lobos falling 25-22, 25-15, 25-16 to Utah State. Uxue Guereca and Kaitlynn Biassou finished with nine and eight kills, respectively, with Alena Moldan leading...
LOGAN, UT
golobos.com

Lobo Classic Returns to The Pit Friday-Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team returns to action this weekend with the Lobo Classic, the first in-season tournament at The Pit since 2007-08. This year’s Lobo Classic features four schools, New Mexico, Jacksonville State, North Dakota State and Northern Colorado, playing a round-robin tournament with each team playing each of the others over three consecutive days.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Final Football Lobo Talk Tonight from 7-8 pm at Salt Yard East

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 13th and final edition of Lobo Talk with Danny Gonzales will take place tonight, Wednesday, November 16 from 7-8 pm live from Salt Yard East in Albuquerque off Osuna. The show will once again be broadcast throughout the state on 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB. Salt...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Five Lobos Score in Double Figures in Win over WNMU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— With eight players available for Tuesday night’s contest against Western New Mexico, the Lobo women’s basketball team collectively found a way for a 93-57 victory. All eight players scored with five players finishing in double figures, led by a career-high 22 points and six three-pointers...
SILVER CITY, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Take on CSU in Finale at Ft. Collins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One left, and it features a 2-9 Lobo team against a 2-9 Colorado State team on national television on a Friday afternoon on Black Friday. One might think that isn’t all that enticing, but this should be a football game that is ripe with story lines, and ripe with a chance for each team to enter the offseason on a winning note.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KRQE News 13

Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Announcement Regarding UNM-NMSU Men's Basketball Games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez has announced that in consultation with UNM’s campus administration and the administration of New Mexico State University, the men’s basketball game between the Lobos and the NMSU Aggies that was to have taken place on November 19 at The Pit, and the subsequent return game slated for December 3 at the Pan American Center will not be played and have been canceled.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: NMSU release Q&A addressing weekend incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University released a question and answer sheet Monday to shed more light on a deadly shooting involving one of their players over the weekend. NMSU forward Mike Peake was involved in a shooting on the UNM campus early Saturday morning. Citing privacy laws, NMSU would not say whether Peake […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
rrobserver.com

Cleveland meets La Cueva Saturday for all the 6A marbles

Here’s the state-champion 2021 Cleveland High football team. You can bet this year’s players want rings to show off, too. (Courtesy photo) That’s what happens Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Nusenda Credit Union Class 6A state championship game at Wilson Stadium, where the top-ranked Cleveland Storm (10-2), winners of 32 of their last 34 games, tackle the No. 2 La Cueva Bears (11-1).
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

NMSU officials considering new protocols after deadly shooting at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State officials spoke at a virtual press conference regarding the Saturday shooting between Aggie basketball player Mike Peake and a University of New Mexico student. The student died following gun shots being fired from both parties. New details into the shooting that left a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

One of Our 50 Is Missing: November 2022

National media had a field day over a spelling error too large to miss. In July, the New Mexico Department of Transportation upgraded a truck-size directional sign on I-40 that told motorists which way to go if they wanted to reach “Albuqueque.” After about a week, a new sign appeared that restored the missing r to the state’s largest and most easily misspelled city. But a few folks wondered if the department should just go all-in on r’s. Named for Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque, the city’s name once bore two r’s. Tales of how the first one was lost differ, but it seems destined to stay missing … forrreverrr.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

