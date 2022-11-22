ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez has announced that in consultation with UNM’s campus administration and the administration of New Mexico State University, the men’s basketball game between the Lobos and the NMSU Aggies that was to have taken place on November 19 at The Pit, and the subsequent return game slated for December 3 at the Pan American Center will not be played and have been canceled.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO