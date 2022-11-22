Read full article on original website
golobos.com
UNM Begins Road Trip at Texas A&M-Commerce Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico starts its two-game road trip on Saturday against Texas A&M-Commerce, the first meeting between the two teams. Tip is set for 2 p.m. CT/ 1 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN+. Live stats and radio will also be available. The Lobos (2-3) are...
golobos.com
Alena Moldan and Kaitlynn Biassou Selected to MW All-Conference Team
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Senior outside hitter Kaitlynn Biassou and senior libero Alena Moldan were recognized on Wednesday by the Mountain West, with the Lobo co-captains selected by the conference coaches to the MW All-Conference Team. This marks the third-straight postseason all-conference selection for Biassou, who was also named to the...
KOAT 7
NMSU addresses fatal shooting for first time publicly
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State University Officials leaving many questions unanswered at Wednesday’s press conference, as there is still a lot to learn about the fatal shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus last weekend involving 21-year-old basketball player Mike Peake. According to NMSU officials,...
golobos.com
Lobos Fall in First Round of MW Championships to Utah State
FORT COLLINS, Colo.— The 2022 volleyball season came to a close on Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the Mountain West Championships, with the Lobos falling 25-22, 25-15, 25-16 to Utah State. Uxue Guereca and Kaitlynn Biassou finished with nine and eight kills, respectively, with Alena Moldan leading...
golobos.com
Lobo Classic Returns to The Pit Friday-Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team returns to action this weekend with the Lobo Classic, the first in-season tournament at The Pit since 2007-08. This year’s Lobo Classic features four schools, New Mexico, Jacksonville State, North Dakota State and Northern Colorado, playing a round-robin tournament with each team playing each of the others over three consecutive days.
Mike Bradbury wins 300th career game with shorthanded Lobos squad
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an eventful night for the UNM women’s basketball team on Tuesday. The Lobos hosted Western New Mexico on a night that UNM only suited up eight players, however the team still shined in a 93-57 win. The Lobos were without several key players, as Tora and Tay Duff were not […]
golobos.com
Final Football Lobo Talk Tonight from 7-8 pm at Salt Yard East
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 13th and final edition of Lobo Talk with Danny Gonzales will take place tonight, Wednesday, November 16 from 7-8 pm live from Salt Yard East in Albuquerque off Osuna. The show will once again be broadcast throughout the state on 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB. Salt...
golobos.com
Five Lobos Score in Double Figures in Win over WNMU
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— With eight players available for Tuesday night’s contest against Western New Mexico, the Lobo women’s basketball team collectively found a way for a 93-57 victory. All eight players scored with five players finishing in double figures, led by a career-high 22 points and six three-pointers...
golobos.com
Lobo Women’s Golf Signs Ciara Rushmer to 2023 Recruiting Class
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico women’s golf program announced today that Ciara Rushmer has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Lobos next season. A native of Essex, England, she will be a member of the 2023-24 freshman class for the Lobos. “Ciara is one...
golobos.com
Lobos Take on CSU in Finale at Ft. Collins
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One left, and it features a 2-9 Lobo team against a 2-9 Colorado State team on national television on a Friday afternoon on Black Friday. One might think that isn’t all that enticing, but this should be a football game that is ripe with story lines, and ripe with a chance for each team to enter the offseason on a winning note.
Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
golobos.com
Announcement Regarding UNM-NMSU Men's Basketball Games
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez has announced that in consultation with UNM’s campus administration and the administration of New Mexico State University, the men’s basketball game between the Lobos and the NMSU Aggies that was to have taken place on November 19 at The Pit, and the subsequent return game slated for December 3 at the Pan American Center will not be played and have been canceled.
NMSU addresses deadly shooting on UNM campus involving NMSU basketball player
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is finally speaking out about the deadly shooting on Saturday at UNM involving an NMSU basketball player. Police say UNM students Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith, and two others lured Michael Peake to campus with plans to jump him. Police say they wanted payback after a fight with Peake […]
Sports Desk: NMSU release Q&A addressing weekend incident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University released a question and answer sheet Monday to shed more light on a deadly shooting involving one of their players over the weekend. NMSU forward Mike Peake was involved in a shooting on the UNM campus early Saturday morning. Citing privacy laws, NMSU would not say whether Peake […]
CBS Sports
New Mexico women's basketball player Brooke Berry leaves team because of gun violence concerns
New Mexico women's basketball freshman Brooke Berry left the program this week because of gun violence concerns in Albuquerque. Her decision comes shortly after the men's basketball rivalry game against the New Mexico State Aggies was postponed -- and eventually canceled -- because of a shooting incident involving an NMSU player on the UNM campus.
rrobserver.com
Cleveland meets La Cueva Saturday for all the 6A marbles
Here’s the state-champion 2021 Cleveland High football team. You can bet this year’s players want rings to show off, too. (Courtesy photo) That’s what happens Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Nusenda Credit Union Class 6A state championship game at Wilson Stadium, where the top-ranked Cleveland Storm (10-2), winners of 32 of their last 34 games, tackle the No. 2 La Cueva Bears (11-1).
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
KOAT 7
NMSU officials considering new protocols after deadly shooting at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State officials spoke at a virtual press conference regarding the Saturday shooting between Aggie basketball player Mike Peake and a University of New Mexico student. The student died following gun shots being fired from both parties. New details into the shooting that left a...
Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
newmexicomagazine.org
One of Our 50 Is Missing: November 2022
National media had a field day over a spelling error too large to miss. In July, the New Mexico Department of Transportation upgraded a truck-size directional sign on I-40 that told motorists which way to go if they wanted to reach “Albuqueque.” After about a week, a new sign appeared that restored the missing r to the state’s largest and most easily misspelled city. But a few folks wondered if the department should just go all-in on r’s. Named for Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque, the city’s name once bore two r’s. Tales of how the first one was lost differ, but it seems destined to stay missing … forrreverrr.
