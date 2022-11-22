Read full article on original website
Hypebae
The Real Reason Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Called It Quits
A source close to Kendall Jenner has offered some insight into why Jenner and Devin Booker broke up for the second time, confirming that “eventually the relationship really took its course.”. Speaking to E! News about the couple, the source admitted that the pair’s “schedules weren’t lining up,” and...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Tells North West About How She Was Conceived
In the latest episode and season finale of The Kardashians, reality star Kim Kardashian spilled the details of when North West was conceived and opened up about the fact that designer Olivier Rousteing might have had a little something to do with it. The scene shows Kim and Kris Jenner...
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner's Son's Name Is... Still Wolf
There’s a chance that we may well get a secret out of Kylie Jenner sooner than we think after the reality star ended the season finale of The Kardashians with confirmation about her son’s name. During a confessional video, Jenner said that “This year has been very transformative...
Hypebae
Harry Styles’ Pleasing Pop-Ups Return for Christmas
Harry Styles‘ whimsical beauty brand, Pleasing, is set to return to its physical glory, just in time for the holidays. In the run-up to the festive season, Pleasing will open three ‘holiday’ stores in London, New York and Los Angeles to mark the brand’s first 12 months in business. Visitors will have the opportunity to check out a range of in-store exclusives and get the chance to customize their PleasingPolish sets for loved ones. Through American Express, the brand’s official holiday partner, AE cardholders will have exclusive access to the pop-ups, with the ability to shop products at all three locations one hour before opening.
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez Is Releasing "Dear Ben... Part II"
Jennifer Lopez has announced the follow-up album to her 2002 release This Is Me, aptly titled This is Me … Now. The singer shared a tracklist on Instagram in collaboration with Apple Music, which featured a pretty exciting single name for track number seven. Dubbed “Dear Ben…Pt II” the song is undoubtedly the follow-up single to Lopez’s initial “Dear Ben” release, all about her then (and now) partner, Ben Affleck.
Hypebae
Watch Khloé Kardashian Meet Her Baby Boy in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a real glimpse of her newborn baby in the season finale of The Kardashians, after the episode was teased last week. Granted, we had to wait till the very end of the episode, but most viewers will admit that it was worth the wait. Fans were able to see Khloé heading to the hospital to support her surrogate and eventually return home with a healthy baby boy, wearing tiny Nike sneakers.
Emma Corrin "Hopes For A Future" Where Awards Show Get Rid Of Gendered Categories
Emma had a few things to say about gendered categories in awards shows.
Hypebae
#TBT Playlist: Top 5 Most Iconic Songs of the OG 'Gossip Girl' Series
Gossip Girl is a fan-favorite for many reasons — the plot, the drama, the fashion, the luxury, the characters and of course, the music. The original series first aired in 2007 and if you’re a hardcore fan, then you know there are several songs that contributed to some iconic scenes and helped make the show become the classic it is today. We’ve narrowed it down to the top five songs. Keep reading to learn more about them.
Hypebae
'Love Is Blind' Star SK Says He Was "Falsely Misrepresented"
After being accused of cheating with multiple women, Love Is Blind star Sikiru “SK” Alagbada says he will be “pursuing legal action” against those who have stated he cheated on Raven Ross, his ex-fiancée from the reality show. “Dear LIB Family, Raven and I left...
Hypebae
Why the Balletcore Trend Goes Beyond Miu Miu's Flats and UGG's Ultra Mini Boots
Over the past season, we’ve been constantly hearing about Miu Miu‘s cult-loved ballet flats, Molly Goddard‘s tulle skirt and the unexpected comeback of UGG‘s Ultra Mini Boots. Gen Z’s preferred trend incubator TikTok can’t seem to get enough of the viral balletcore aesthetic, with the designated hashtag boasting over 142.1 million views. This generation has fully embraced the hyper-feminine elements of ballet and made it their own by incorporating wrap tops, bodysuits, sweetheart necklines, leg warmers, lots of tulle, mini wrap skirts and ribbons into their daily outfits.
Hypebae
Best Music of November: Nicki Minaj, Saint Levant, Drake, Karol G and More
Many might say November is the month of expressing gratitude and these music releases have us feeling just that. This month has been filled with many anticipated singles and albums as well as some that caught us by surprise. It’s also been a time where music in different languages outside of English and Spanish has received more recognition. Keep scrolling for the best music releases of November.
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Japanese Artist Tomihiro Kono Reveals New Book and Exhibition "Fancy Creatures"
Japanese hair artist Tomihiro Kono has an undisputably striking and characteristic style. You’ve probably seen his playful creations on the likes of Björk and Grimes, as well as taking over Junya Watanabe and COMME des GARÇONS’ runways. After exploring hair artistry for over two decades, Kono has become the industry’s favorite hair whiz. Through his distinctive and evocative style, the now-New York-based hair stylist has gained a reputation for creating otherworldly worlds that sway the mind.
Hypebae
Mariah Carey Officially Kicks off Festive Season With Performance at Thanksgiving Day Parade
It’s official official, the Christmas season is here. Mariah Carey closed out Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City with her latest performance of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” bringing the festive spirit to all. The musician took the stage in a...
Hypebae
Saint Laurent Is Hosting a Madonna Exhibition at Miami Art Basel
To celebrate Rive Droite’s re-edition of Sex, Madonna‘s groundbreaking book, Saint Laurent is set to host an exhibition at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Curated by Madonna alongside Anthony Vaccarello, the exhibition will showcase large-format images from the book, in a bid to celebrate the previously controversial photographs unlike ever before. The images will be showcased in a temporary beachfront box structure built especially for Art Basel Miami.
