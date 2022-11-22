Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Restaurants in Pigeon Forge TN
Located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Local Goat - New American Restaurant is a family-friendly restaurant specializing in sustainable, locally sourced food and craft cocktails. Their menu features a wide variety of dishes, including gourmet burgers, hearty chops, and various salads. They also offer a full bar with craft cocktails and a wide selection of local beers. In addition to its gourmet burgers, Local Goat has many savory entrees, including their fall-off-the-bone ribs. The fried green tomatoes are cornmeal-battered and served with bacon jam. Guests can also order a White Chocolate Bread Pudding for dessert. 2167 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.
North Carolina man wins $2 million after buying $20 lottery ticket
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Yoni Davila, of East Flat Rock, bought a $20 lottery ticket and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Davila bought his ticket from the Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville. When Davila arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, […]
FOX Carolina
Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in Henderson County tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game. Yoni Davila bought his lucky ticket from Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville, according to the Lottery.
country1037fm.com
Abandoned Theme Park Remains In Maggie Valley
Abandoned theme or amusement parks are nothing new to me. Growing up in Houston, Texas, our “Carowinds” was “Astroworld.” It was directly across the street from the Astrodome and was a regular summertime destination. Then, after I was grown and gone, the land became more valuable than the annual revenue, and Astroworld closed. However, something weird happened. The development company that bought the park and shut it down, went under themself. It took several years for all the structures to be sold off and demolished. In that time, pictures and videos would emerge from people who “hopped the fence.” The first word that comes to mind? Creepy. Which leads me to Maggie Valley, North Carolina and Ghost Town in the Sky.
wspa.com
US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy
ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
iheart.com
Advent Gets Nod for New Hospital, Airport Traffic Peaks for Thanksgiving
New Hospital Approved In Buncombe For AdventHealth. (Buncombe County, NC) -- A new hospital in Buncombe County will fall under the umbrella of AdventHealth. The organization was in line to be chosen between Mission Health and Novant Health, which both submitted bids for a hospital. The Department of Health and Human Services signed off on approval for Advent's plan yesterday. It includes nearly 70 beds, labor and delivery, and an ER at Enka Center.
iheart.com
Suspect Gets 20+ Years for Murder, YMI Center to get Renovations
(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for a shooting over a farm argument. Kenneth McCall was accused of shooting a man to death on property at the Pinhook Family Campground in October 2020. The victim reportedly shot a pig that was rooting up land on the property. A judge sentenced McCall to a minimum of 23-years in prison yesterday.
WLOS.com
Pressure on to reach financing plan for $30 million in McCormick Field renovations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are few years over the last 113 in Asheville that haven't included some iteration of Tourists baseball. They've been the Moonshiners, the Mountaineers and Orioles; it was still the team for Western North Carolina. As the cityscape around McCormick Field has evolved and risen,...
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Joshua Overbay on the film scene in WNC
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university. Haley studied journalism at UT...
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Empty hotel in downtown Knoxville could become apartments
Hotel Knoxville may soon be the home to more permanent residents after Melrose Knoxville proposed to turn the building into apartments.
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
avlwatchdog.org
The Asheville DMV Is Driving Us Crazy
Let’s be perfectly honest here: Complaining about the DMV is an age-old American tradition. It probably dates back to pre-Revolution days when you had to renew your license to drive a horse. So I admit this column is akin to shooting fish in a barrel. But really, our DMV...
FOX Carolina
What causes the food coma?
The nation's largest gingerbread competition just wrapped in Asheville. A look at the winners. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's new including a Greenville BFF studios, Crafted Edge, and Southern Grit.
thesmokies.com
The real Polar Express train ride in NC, an honest review
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. Bryson City, a small town located in Western North Carolina, is home to the Great Smoky...
FOX Carolina
Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners. GREENVILLE. Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10...
WLOS.com
Thanksgiving travel: Asheville area roadways jammed with holiday drivers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — According to AAA, more than 1.5 million North Carolinians will be hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday and traveling 50 miles or more over the next few days. That's an increase over last year and the most travelers since before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s...
