The Aspen Library is a hidden gem
Editor’s note: We’re experimenting with a series introducing residents and visitors to what they might not know about Aspen or reminding you what’s here. Hi. My name is Landon. Like a plane. I’ve lived in Aspen for nine years. In nine years of living here, this town continues to surprise me with things I’ve did not know. In this series, I will attempt to highlight and show you how this small town has a big-city feel. Join me as I explore our town and share hidden gems with you right here in the local news.
Zimet: The quick fix
There is consensus in Aspen that there is a housing and worker shortage. But, many people are wondering: How are we going to fix that? How much will it cost? Where will new housing be built? How much new infrastructure will be required? What can be done about infinite demand for subsidized housing?
Connect!: Thanks for support, help
During this season of giving thanks, Connect! would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and acknowledge our many supporters. Because of them, we are able to ensure the viability, sustainability, and growth of the program. (Connect! is a unique social, emotional, and ethical after-school program for elementary-aged children.) First, we...
