Editor’s note: We’re experimenting with a series introducing residents and visitors to what they might not know about Aspen or reminding you what’s here. Hi. My name is Landon. Like a plane. I’ve lived in Aspen for nine years. In nine years of living here, this town continues to surprise me with things I’ve did not know. In this series, I will attempt to highlight and show you how this small town has a big-city feel. Join me as I explore our town and share hidden gems with you right here in the local news.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO