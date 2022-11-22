ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers work out WRs Geronimo Allison, Danny Davis

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UaQK6_0jKWFoQd00

The Green Bay Packers worked out wide receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis on Tuesday, according to the league’s daily transaction report.

Allison, 28, spent four seasons in Green Bay after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He caught 89 passes for 1,045 yards and eight touchdowns over 46 games, including 34 catches in 16 games during Matt LaFleur’s first season with the Packers in 2019. After leaving Green Bay and eventually opting out of the 2020 season, Allison spent time with the Detroit Lions (2021) and Atlanta Falcons (2022).

Davis, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Wisconsin, spent the first four weeks of training camp with the Packers but was released with an injury designation on Aug. 23. He injured his ankle after catching a touchdown pass from Jordan Love in the team’s preseason opener. He played 24 snaps and caught two passes for 45 yards in his one and only preseason game.

Neither player was immediately signed, but it’s possible the Packers will add one of the receivers as an emergency option on the practice squad. Neither is likely to be an option for the 53-man roster at this point in their respective NFL careers.

The Packers also worked out offensive tackles Sage Doxater (New Mexico State), Derek Kerstetter (Texas) and Sam Schlueter (Minnesota) and center Chris Owens (Alabama).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons punched a Giant? TV record, Jones photo center of attention

Cowboys fans woke up Friday out of a turkey-induced fog to realize that the 28-20 comeback victory over the Giants wasn’t just the tryptophan talking. And just like those mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, the leftovers the next day are just as good. We’ve got the details on everything you might have missed, from the run defense’s shutdown of Saquon Barkley and the tight ends’ inspired Whac-A-Mole touchdown celebration to the serious injury that didn’t seem to slow down Jayron Kearse and the play that one Giants player says should result in a heavy fine for Micah Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call

Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit

The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants on Thanksgiving with an impressive defensive display. Dallas shut out New York in the second half en route to a 28-13 victory. However, the Cowboys victory wasn't the lasting image from the game. Instead, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews started making...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen completes Thanksgiving trifecta

The Buffalo Bills’ social media team was at work on Saturday with a clever tweet, crediting Josh Allen with becoming the first quarterback to win in all three Thanksgiving time slots. The Bills’ star QB completed the trifecta early Thanksgiving when the Bills downed the Detroit Lions. In...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska WR Trey Palmer declares for 2023 NFL Draft

On Saturday, November 26th, Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Trey Palmer announced that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “Husker Fans, thank you for embracing me and my family at the University of Nebraska,” Palmer wrote. “There’s no other fan base with your energy and love in that stadium. The ‘Husker! Power!’ Chant still gives me chills. I am truly blessed! After careful consideration with my family and coaches, I’ve decided not to return to school and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.” Palmer is coming off a historic season for Nebraska, in which he set new school records for receiving yards in a single season (1,043) and receiving yards in a single game (237). Palmer projects to be a Day 2 pick in the draft. PFF’s Michael Renner ranked Palmer as the 95th overall prospect in his latest big board. Below are some social media reactions to the news. https://twitter.com/Grant4Anthony/status/1596543966211866624https://twitter.com/ChiColeman23/status/1596528785855504384https://twitter.com/nfldraftscout/status/1596536618147463168[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png] Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! [listicle id=7574]11
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Patriots' heartbreaking loss to Vikings in Week 12

The New England Patriots lost to the Minnesota Vikings by a 26-33 margin on Thursday night. It was a game that featured explosive offenses as both Kirk Cousins and Mac Jones were able to move the ball down the field efficiently. Early touchdowns by both teams set the tone early. From there, both Jones and Cousins were able to slice and dice the opposing defenses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears elevating QB Nathan Peterman to the active roster

The Chicago Bears haven’t made a decision on whether or not Justin Fields starts on Sunday against the New York Jets, but their latest roster move might be a strong indication of which way they’re leaning. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the team is elevating quarterback Nathan Peterman from the practice squad to the active roster, hinting that Fields could be made inactive for the game and Trevor Siemian will start.
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

176K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy