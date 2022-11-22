ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goaztecs.com

Heroes Abound as Aztecs Edge CSU in MW Thriller

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The sixth-seeded San Diego State volleyball program scored one of its most important victories in recent memory after outlasting No. 3 seed Colorado State in a five-set thriller (23-25, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20, 15-12) on Wednesday in the first round of the Mountain West Championship at Moby Arena.
SAN DIEGO, CA
goaztecs.com

Aztecs Fall to Spartans in MW Semifinals

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Despite a valiant comeback effort in the fourth set, the San Diego State volleyball team saw its season come to a disappointing end Thursday in a 3-1 loss to San José State (17-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-27) in the semifinals of the Mountain West Championship at Moby Arena.
SAN DIEGO, CA
goaztecs.com

No. 17 Aztecs Play No. 9 Arkansas In Maui Finale

LAHAINA, Maui – After its semifinal game loss to the No. 14/12 Arizona Wildcats on Tuesday night, its first setback of the season, the No. 17/19 San Diego State plays in the third-place game at the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational against the No. 9/9 Arkansas Razorback on Wednesday night, the final game of the event. The game is scheduled to tip at 5 p.m. HT/7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
SAN DIEGO, CA
goaztecs.com

Aztecs Drop Heartbreaker in Overtime, 78-74

Box Score LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Trevon Brazile had 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench, Ricky Council scored 19 points, and No. 9 Arkansas defeated No. 17 San Diego State 78-74 in overtime on Wednesday night to take third place at the Maui Invitational. Kamani Johnson's two-handed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

$56.6M San Ysidro Project Includes Housing for Homeless Seniors

MAAC (Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County) is working with the San Diego Housing Commission and Kingdom Development, Inc. of Riverside in developing the project that it is calling Ventana al Sur because of its proximity to the Mexican border.Translated into Spanish, the name means window to the south.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego

When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
triton.news

Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD

A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
encinitasadvocate.com

Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race

With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
ENCINITAS, CA
kyma.com

Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Winds up to 80 mph threaten vehicles headed east

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The day after Thanksgiving proved a dangerous morning to drive home in eastern parts of San Diego. Winds of up to 80 mph gusts pushed drivers out of their lanes on routes just outside of Alpine. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live to showcase the intensity...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

draining Loveland Reservoir

Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Concerns linger over contaminated water on USS Abraham Lincoln

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln are sounding the alarm about the ship’s water supply, despite assurances from the Navy that the water is safe. While the Navy confirmed E. coli in the ship’s potable water on Sept. 21, some sailors believed there was something more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition

We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
SAN DIEGO, CA
scvnews.com

Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SDG&E FIREFIGHTING HELICOPTER COLLIDES WITH NAVY HELICOPTER

November 24, 2022 (San Diego) – Pilots safely landed two helicopters that collided near San Diego’s Brown Field Tuesday shortly after 6 p.m. A UH-60A Firehawk contracted by SDG&E for year-round firefighting in our region collided in midair with a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk with three crewmembers aboard.
SAN DIEGO, CA

