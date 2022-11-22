Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
goaztecs.com
Heroes Abound as Aztecs Edge CSU in MW Thriller
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The sixth-seeded San Diego State volleyball program scored one of its most important victories in recent memory after outlasting No. 3 seed Colorado State in a five-set thriller (23-25, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20, 15-12) on Wednesday in the first round of the Mountain West Championship at Moby Arena.
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Fall to Spartans in MW Semifinals
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Despite a valiant comeback effort in the fourth set, the San Diego State volleyball team saw its season come to a disappointing end Thursday in a 3-1 loss to San José State (17-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-27) in the semifinals of the Mountain West Championship at Moby Arena.
goaztecs.com
No. 17 Aztecs Play No. 9 Arkansas In Maui Finale
LAHAINA, Maui – After its semifinal game loss to the No. 14/12 Arizona Wildcats on Tuesday night, its first setback of the season, the No. 17/19 San Diego State plays in the third-place game at the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational against the No. 9/9 Arkansas Razorback on Wednesday night, the final game of the event. The game is scheduled to tip at 5 p.m. HT/7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Drop Heartbreaker in Overtime, 78-74
Box Score LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Trevon Brazile had 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench, Ricky Council scored 19 points, and No. 9 Arkansas defeated No. 17 San Diego State 78-74 in overtime on Wednesday night to take third place at the Maui Invitational. Kamani Johnson's two-handed...
San Diego high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from CIF SDS Championships
Get the latest San Diego high school football scores on SBLive as the CIF SDS champions are crowned
San Diego Business Journal
$56.6M San Ysidro Project Includes Housing for Homeless Seniors
MAAC (Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County) is working with the San Diego Housing Commission and Kingdom Development, Inc. of Riverside in developing the project that it is calling Ventana al Sur because of its proximity to the Mexican border.Translated into Spanish, the name means window to the south.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
triton.news
Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD
A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
Court rejects San Diego school district's COVID vaccine mandate
A California appeals court ruled against the San Diego Unified School District’s controversial COVID-19 student vaccine mandate this week following pushback.
encinitasadvocate.com
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
kyma.com
Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
kusi.com
Winds up to 80 mph threaten vehicles headed east
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The day after Thanksgiving proved a dangerous morning to drive home in eastern parts of San Diego. Winds of up to 80 mph gusts pushed drivers out of their lanes on routes just outside of Alpine. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live to showcase the intensity...
$2M lotto Scratchers ticket purchased in East County
There's a new millionaire in town. A woman who purchased a Scratcher in El Cajon won big this week, according to press release from the California Lottery.
Stealthy USS Zumwalt Returns to San Diego from First Mission, Awaits New Hypersonic Missiles
The stealthy USS Zumwalt completed its first deployment before Thanksgiving as the futuristic warship and two others in the new class await installation of new hypersonic missile batteries. The Zumwalt left San Diego on Aug. 1 for more than three months of training and testing in the western Pacific Ocean...
eastcountymagazine.org
draining Loveland Reservoir
Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
San Diego Channel
Concerns linger over contaminated water on USS Abraham Lincoln
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln are sounding the alarm about the ship’s water supply, despite assurances from the Navy that the water is safe. While the Navy confirmed E. coli in the ship’s potable water on Sept. 21, some sailors believed there was something more.
kusi.com
Suspect in Colorado shooting revealed to be California Assemblyman’s grandson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the night of Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire at a queer club in Colorado Springs. The shots fired killed five individuals and injured 25 others. The suspect was revealed to be grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R). Voepel was recently voted out...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition
We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
scvnews.com
Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now...
eastcountymagazine.org
SDG&E FIREFIGHTING HELICOPTER COLLIDES WITH NAVY HELICOPTER
November 24, 2022 (San Diego) – Pilots safely landed two helicopters that collided near San Diego’s Brown Field Tuesday shortly after 6 p.m. A UH-60A Firehawk contracted by SDG&E for year-round firefighting in our region collided in midair with a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk with three crewmembers aboard.
