LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Fairgrounds will be burning brighter this season, thanks to some nice donations for decorations. This is the third year for the fairgrounds and Mercy Health to team up for the Bright Nights display. They have added about 40 new displays for people to check out, and half of them are thanks to small businesses and families in the area who put up $26,000 to include them on the drive-thru lights exhibit. With all the new displays, there is a revised route to make everything fit, and it will take about 25 minutes to see them all. The fairgrounds is happy to bring some Christmas cheer to the community.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO