In-person dining returns for the 2022 Wapakoneta Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - It was a return to normal in Wapakoneta Thursday afternoon, as people could gather in person once again at the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The last time that they were able to have people eat inside was in 2019 and around 400 residents were glad to eat some of their Thanksgiving favorites together. They also had carry-outs, like they have been doing for the past two years because of the pandemic. The dinner is hosted by Wapakoneta churches and sponsored by local businesses, and it gave people the chance for some fellowship on Thanksgiving.
Many ordering pizza on the night before Thanksgiving
Lima, OH (WLIO) - If you had pizza for dinner Wednesday, you might be surprised how many others did too. The night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest nights of the year for pizza orders. Westgate Entertainment Center normally sees four to five times more sales on that night than on a typical business day. They were prepared with extra staff on the clock to help fill all of those orders. The owner says there's a few reasons why pizza is so popular on Thanksgiving's eve.
Lima Community Thanksgiving grateful to be able to serve others
Lima, OH (WLIO) - While things haven't been the easiest the past couple of years, one local ministry is making sure that the Lima Community Thanksgiving is serving those who need a place to go on the holiday. “It is a wonderful family spirit here at the Civic Center,” says...
Bright Nights drive-thru holiday display set to open this weekend at the Allen County Fairgrounds
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Fairgrounds will be burning brighter this season, thanks to some nice donations for decorations. This is the third year for the fairgrounds and Mercy Health to team up for the Bright Nights display. They have added about 40 new displays for people to check out, and half of them are thanks to small businesses and families in the area who put up $26,000 to include them on the drive-thru lights exhibit. With all the new displays, there is a revised route to make everything fit, and it will take about 25 minutes to see them all. The fairgrounds is happy to bring some Christmas cheer to the community.
Make It Enough Foundation Turkey Trot benefits local families
Ottoville, OH (WLIO) - Before people sat down to their Thanksgiving dinner, some in Putnam County decided to hit the roads to help families in need. The Make It Enough Foundation held two 5k events on Thanksgiving, one in Ottoville and one in Ottawa to raise money to benefit families in the area. Around 200 runners and walkers took part in this year's runs. Over the years, the Make It Enough Foundation has raised $96,000 and has been able to help 74 families with various financial needs. The foundation started their mission 10 years ago when members saw a friend's family struggling after an untimely loss and they wanted to help.
Keeping kids active and social over holiday break is the goal of Lima YMCA's "No School Days"
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With Thanksgiving break beginning, many students need something to do while they're out of school. The Lima Family YMCA hosts No School Days to give kids a fun day while school's out. The program lets them play sports like soccer, volleyball, and basketball. They could also play board games, watch a movie, and went swimming. The kids were happy to have somewhere to go instead of staying at home or going outside in this weather.
Safety should be number one concern when Black Friday shopping
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Before you ready your wallets to snag some great deals this Friday, you may want to take a step back and remember some key tips to make sure that you cross off those shopping list items safely. The day after Thanksgiving is always an exciting one...
All Starr Pet Rescue teaming up with West Ohio Food Bank for free pet food distribution
Press Release from All Starr Pet Rescue: All Starr Pet Rescue in conjunction with the West Ohio Food Bank will be having a free pet food distribution this Saturday November 26th from 2-4pm. Distribution will be at the green and tan pole barn located at 207 S. Greenlawn Ave. Elida Ohio. We will limit the number of bags per vehicle as to serve as any families as possible. When coming into Elida we ask that you enter the facility from the south by taking Dutch Hollow Rd. which becomes Greenlawn Ave. This prevents traffic backups for the village.
Tips on avoiding foodborne illnesses during Thanksgiving
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Thanksgiving is a great time to get together with friends and families, but don’t invite food illnesses to your party. Experts say just a few safety measures can be taken to make sure your guests don’t end up sick this holiday. Before you start cooking, wash your hands to make sure you are not carrying your germs over to the food you are cooking. And when it comes to the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving, make sure the internal temperature is high enough before you carve your bird.
Families may be paying more for that Thanksgiving feast compared to recent years
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many will fight grocery store crowds ahead of Thanksgiving, which also means digging out extra cash for that feast. The annual Thanksgiving dinner survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation shows it will cost $64 to feed a family of ten. That is a whopping 40% increase from just two years ago. The turkey is the centerpiece for many at the Thanksgiving table, and that price has hiked over 20% compared to a year ago. These high prices aren't slowing down the last-minute rush to the supermarket. The manager of Save A Lot in Lima says they normally see their largest rush the day before Thanksgiving, and last-minute shoppers will need to pack some patience.
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
Law enforcement to be out in full force for the Thanksgiving weekend
Press Release from the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission: Lima, OH- (November 23, 2022) As Americans take to the roadways this holiday season, thousands of traffic injuries and fatalities are predicted. Over the long Thanksgiving weekend, law enforcement will be out in full force all over the state to enforce Ohio’s impaired driving laws, as well as to make sure everyone drives safe and buckles up. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol have scheduled overtime enforcement from November 23 through 27.
Heater in a bedroom believed to be cause of house fire on S. Reese Avenue
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima firefighters were called out to 1429 South Reese Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for a house fire. It is unknown if anyone was home when the fire started. The fire did extensive damage to the rear of the home. Fire officials say they believe that the fire started at a heater unit in one of the bedrooms, and then traveled to the basement and attic. Firefighters were on the scene for a couple of hours. The cost of the damage is estimated at $16,000.
Two shot in Lima Wednesday afternoon
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Lima late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lima Police Department, one male and one female were shot in the 800 block of North Elizabeth Street around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. A vehicle on the scene had what appeared to be damage from a gunshot through the driver's and passenger's side windows. Bullet casings could be seen spread across the crime scene as well. Both victims were transported to St. Rita's Medical Center and are in stable condition. Detectives interviewed witnesses and are currently investigating leads.
Initial court date set for this Friday for woman suspected of starting fire on W. O'Connor Ave
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman is in jail awaiting her day in court on arson charges. The Lima Police Department reports that 29-year-old Markiesha Blackman of Lima was arrested on suspicion of aggravated arson and is currently in the Allen County Jail. She is scheduled for her initial court appearance Friday in Lima Municipal Court.
Shots fired near the area of Cook Park just after midnight, investigation ongoing by Allen County Sheriff's Office
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Shots were fired in the area of Allen County Sheriff's deputies where they were taking a Lima man into custody. The sheriff released details of an incident early this morning near Cook Park. Deputies were initiating a bicycle stop at the corner of Michael and Prospect Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. One of the two individuals was recognized by one of the deputies for his unique bicycle. Darr Robinson Sr. had and an outstanding warrant for possessing weapons under a disability. Darr attempted to flee on foot but surrendered a short time later. As deputies approached Darr, shots rang out with one striking a house just 10 feet from the deputies and Darr.
Major fire in rural Mercer Co. destroy a home, vehicles, and other property
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments from Mercer, Auglaize, and Allen Counties were battling a major fire south of Mendon on Thanksgiving. The fire departments were called out to the 7800 block of Denny Road right around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, firefighters believe the fire started in the garage and spread to a double-wide trailer. They evacuated the homes in the area, because propane tanks were exploding, plus there were concerns that one of the structures had ammo in it. It is unknown if anybody was hurt, but the property had vehicles and other structures that also caught fire. The fire crews were on the scene for a few hours. The Red Cross was contacted to help the people that lived at the residence.
Judges identify potential cause of poor jury response in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Common Pleas Court judges may have found that some of their issues are coming from how they're looking for enough potential jurors to show up for jury duty. Judges Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser held a press conference today to talk about their findings.
New administration building plans are moving forward
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Commissioners moving forward on the plans for a new administration building. They are advertising to receive qualifications for design professional services for the building that will house non-judicial county offices. The property is currently owned by the Allen County Port Authority. ARPA funds will be used to fund the projects and the design professional will take all the county's needs for the space into account to see what is needed for the project.
Fire investigators determine morning fire on W. O'Connor was intentionally set, suspect in custody
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was another busy morning for Lima Fire Department after a house fire on the north side of town. The fire department received a call just after 7:30 a.m. of heavy smoke coming from a home in the 100 block of West O'Connor Avenue. They found extensive fire damage to the rear and upstairs of the house. The people in the house were able to get out before firefighters arrived. American Township was called in for mutual aid. The home is considered a total loss. Fire investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.
