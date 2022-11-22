Read full article on original website
theScore
Moving on from D.J. Smith is Senators' only hope of saving season
NHL head coaches have a short shelf life. Sometimes when the message becomes stale, it's time for a fresh voice with new ideas and motivation tactics. It doesn't necessarily mean the coach isn't good at his craft. Sometimes it's just time for a change. The Ottawa Senators have reached this...
NBC Sports
How to watch Capitals vs. Flames on Black Friday
The Washington Capitals finally got back in the win column on Wednesday night after losing four straight, and it was a typical heart-stopping D.C. victory: trailing 2-1 with two minutes left in the third period, Sonny Milano sent the game to OT vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. Two minutes into extra hockey, who else but Alex Ovechkin scored the game-winning tally and his 790th career goal.
Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1
LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, second-most in the NHL.
theScore
NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Suns' Ayton
The NBA has suspended Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games without pay after he shoved Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind during Tuesday's contest, the league announced Thursday. Beverley's history of "unsportsmanlike acts" was factored into the length of his suspension. The veteran has been suspended...
theScore
Burakovsky scores twice as Kraken get 1st-ever win over Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored twice and Philipp Grubauer celebrated his 31st birthday by making 20 saves in the Seattle Kraken’s 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night. The battle between the Pacific Division’s top teams also happened to be a showdown of...
theScore
Canucks in Qatar - Episode 7: Full preview of Canada vs. Croatia 🎧
'Canucks in Qatar' is a soccer podcast from theScore, tracking Canada's men's national team as it returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. From exclusive interviews to in-depth match previews and analysis, our hosts will explore John Herdman's charges from every angle before, during, and after this winter's tournament. Led by superstar Alphonso Davies and a collection of burgeoning young players, Canada's men's team is enjoying a meteoric rise. The World Cup is only the beginning.
theScore
NBA Podcast: Injuries mount, Pacers rise
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George head back to the injury list, where it seems half the NBA's stars currently reside. Which star absence around the league is most concerning?. Which teams...
