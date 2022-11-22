ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jackets-Predators game postponed due to water main break issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Hockey League has postponed Saturday’s game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators. The Blue Jackets were set to face the Predators at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The game was postponed because of ongoing issues caused by a water main break. The...
