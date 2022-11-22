ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxborough Park, CO

Witnesses use hoses, extension cords to rescue children from icy Colorado lake

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
Photo Courtesy: West Metro Fire Rescue

Rescuers from West Metro Fire (WMF) responded to a lake in the Roxborough Park community on Tuesday after receiving reports that several children had fallen through thin ice.

According to a tweet from WMF, four children were out on the ice when the incident occurred sometime before 2:50 PM. Three of them were able to get out of the water with the help of witnesses who reportedly used hoses, extension cords, and ropes to pull the children in.

Photo Courtesy: West Metro Fire Rescue

The fourth child was still in the water when crews arrived.

At around 3:04 PM, West Metro Fire announced in a tweet that the fourth child had been located and was being removed from the water. Officials identified him as a young teenager and shared that he had been transported to a nearby hospital. Information regarding the boy's condition has not yet been made available.

The other children, two girls and a boy, are reportedly uninjured.

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
