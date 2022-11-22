ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, MA

Plumley Village Thanksgiving fire damages electrical system displacing hundreds

WORCESTER, Mass. - Hundreds of Worcester families are without a home this thanksgiving after an overnight fire on Laurel Street. The Worcester Fire Department responded to Plumley Village at 3:42 in the morning for a fire in an electrical room. The fire was put out but it caused major damage to the electrical system. Because of the amount of damage and extent of the repairs, all residents have been relocated until the high rise is deemed safe. The building is made up of 120 apartments with about 300 to 400 residents living there and for for many of them, their Thanksgiving plans were uprooted. ​
Carrasco family continues tradition of serving free Thanksgiving meals

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. - While you're cooking your Thanksgiving turkey this year, Esteban Carrasco and his family will be cooking 14. "So our thought process was we'll cook a meal, and we'll sit down with those that don't have a family to be able to sit down with," said Esteban, a pastor at House of Destiny Church.
Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield

DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
