NHPR
With snow season near and fuel prices high, some communities give plow contractors a raise
Some public works officials in western Massachusetts say they will have enough contractors to help with snow plowing this winter, although it will cost more than in the past. There's been some years recently where cities and towns have had trouble finding help to clear snow. In Pittsfield, Commissioner of...
Health experts recommend being careful during holiday season
The thanksgiving holiday is over, but plenty of holiday gatherings are still coming up this year.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee's Fruit Fair grocery store seeing last-minute shoppers ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
CHICOPEE, Mass. — The Fruit Fair grocery store in Chicopee had its share of last-minute shoppers stocking up on Thanksgiving supplies. Some told us they were going all out for the big holiday meal. "I'm shopping for just about everything," said Chicopee resident Kenneth Stearley. "Like I said, it's...
Mild weather set to continue, here’s why
It is the end of November and winter is fast approaching but we continue to experience milder than average temperatures.
spectrumnews1.com
Plumley Village Thanksgiving fire damages electrical system displacing hundreds
WORCESTER, Mass. - Hundreds of Worcester families are without a home this thanksgiving after an overnight fire on Laurel Street. The Worcester Fire Department responded to Plumley Village at 3:42 in the morning for a fire in an electrical room. The fire was put out but it caused major damage to the electrical system. Because of the amount of damage and extent of the repairs, all residents have been relocated until the high rise is deemed safe. The building is made up of 120 apartments with about 300 to 400 residents living there and for for many of them, their Thanksgiving plans were uprooted.
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Owner closing Chubby’s ice cream in Belchertown closes after 20+ years
An owner of a iconic food and ice cream hot spot is closing its doors after 9 years in the business.
South Deerfield shed fire spreads to woods, almost nearby house on Mathews Road
South Deerfield fire crews were called to a shed fire on Mathews Road Thanksgiving evening, around 6:15 p.m.
wamc.org
At Polar factory in Worcester, seltzer remains a family concern
Earlier this fall, I found myself taking a road trip to a Cape Cod wedding. Having driven by Worcester a few times over the years, I thought it would make a good excuse to investigate one of my passions: seltzer. So I set up a visit to the Polar factory.
You Think You Know The Best(And Worst) Fast Food Chains In Massachusetts?
It's about time we settle an age-old debate, Berkshire County friends and neighbors. Which are the best fast-food chains(and for that matter, the worst) in Massachusetts? These questions are asked all the time: McDonald's or Burger King? Taco Bell or Chipolte? KFC or Chick-fil-A? Well, it's time to put those...
What you can expect to pay for a Christmas tree this year
22News explains what to expect when searching for a Christmas tree this year.
Restaurants packed for Thanksgiving meal
While many people enjoyed a nice home cooked meal for thanksgiving dinner, some people preferred to dine out this Thanksgiving.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
State funding to control invasive species at Chapin Meadow in Wales
The state has awarded $483,922 in grant funding to organizations across the Commonwealth, including the Norcross Wildlife Foundation in Wales which will use the funding to control invasive species at Chapin Meadow.
spectrumnews1.com
Carrasco family continues tradition of serving free Thanksgiving meals
SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. - While you're cooking your Thanksgiving turkey this year, Esteban Carrasco and his family will be cooking 14. "So our thought process was we'll cook a meal, and we'll sit down with those that don't have a family to be able to sit down with," said Esteban, a pastor at House of Destiny Church.
amherstbulletin.com
Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield
DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman looking to get away after hitting $1 million on lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman is looking to get away after hitting big money recently on a lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Karen Andrews has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game. Andrews, who is from...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester restaurant busy with fans watching U.S. vs. England World Cup match
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Banner Bar and Grille on Green Street in Worcester was packed Friday afternoon with people watching the World Cup. The U.S. played England to a 0-0 draw Friday in their second game of the tournament. The said it's been busy for them with people excited for soccer.
