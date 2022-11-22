ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Turnto10.com

Frontier Airlines will cease service to T.F. Green Airport

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport said in a statement Wednesday that Frontier Airlines will end flights to Warwick next year. "(A) change in schedules is coming from Frontier Airlines, which announced that the airline will end operations at PVD at the conclusion of the current winter season on April 19, 2023," the statement said. "Frontier Airlines has been flying between PVD and Denver, Atlanta and Raleigh-Durham during the summer, between PVD and Fort Lauderdale and Tampa during the winter and between PVD and Orlando year-round."
WARWICK, RI
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite

When the lifts spun on opening day Wednesday at Wachusett Mountain, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country — with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering the...
PRINCETON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

WRTA Schedule Changes for Holiday Weekend

WORCESTER - The WRTA announced it is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, and there will be no fixed para-transit services. On Friday, Nov. 25, buses and vans will operate on a Saturday schedule, in addition to:. Routes 19 and 30 will operate on a modified Saturday schedule. Routes...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local supermarket offering holiday deals for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people headed to the grocery store Wednesday to grab last-minute items for their holiday meals, but they could be heading back in the days ahead for black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals. Local supermarkets were busy Wednesday afternoon with customers picking up last minute...
CHICOPEE, MA
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Rainy Sunday Storm Could Cause Airport Delays, Snow at Higher Elevations in Northern New England

We're mostly in the clear for the Thanksgiving holiday, but a potent area of low pressure brings rain and wind to Boston and New England on Sunday. Rain arrives midday Sunday, with some heavier showers possible by early evening. It should be very mild as the storm tracks well up into Canada. High temperatures could touch upon 60 in Southern New England, with mild 40s in the mountains.
BOSTON, MA

