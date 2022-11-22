Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Former Red Baron Diner at Southbridge Municipal Airport reopens as Josh's Place
SOUTHBRIDGE — The on-site diner at the Southbridge Municipal Airport, which was known as The Red Baron Diner for more than six decades, has found new life. It reopened Nov. 12 as Josh’s Place. The diner had been closed since September 2021, when operator James Dhembe passed away. ...
NHPR
With snow season near and fuel prices high, some communities give plow contractors a raise
Some public works officials in western Massachusetts say they will have enough contractors to help with snow plowing this winter, although it will cost more than in the past. There's been some years recently where cities and towns have had trouble finding help to clear snow. In Pittsfield, Commissioner of...
Turnto10.com
Frontier Airlines will cease service to T.F. Green Airport
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport said in a statement Wednesday that Frontier Airlines will end flights to Warwick next year. "(A) change in schedules is coming from Frontier Airlines, which announced that the airline will end operations at PVD at the conclusion of the current winter season on April 19, 2023," the statement said. "Frontier Airlines has been flying between PVD and Denver, Atlanta and Raleigh-Durham during the summer, between PVD and Fort Lauderdale and Tampa during the winter and between PVD and Orlando year-round."
wamc.org
At Polar factory in Worcester, seltzer remains a family concern
Earlier this fall, I found myself taking a road trip to a Cape Cod wedding. Having driven by Worcester a few times over the years, I thought it would make a good excuse to investigate one of my passions: seltzer. So I set up a visit to the Polar factory.
Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite
When the lifts spun on opening day Wednesday at Wachusett Mountain, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country — with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering the...
thisweekinworcester.com
WRTA Schedule Changes for Holiday Weekend
WORCESTER - The WRTA announced it is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, and there will be no fixed para-transit services. On Friday, Nov. 25, buses and vans will operate on a Saturday schedule, in addition to:. Routes 19 and 30 will operate on a modified Saturday schedule. Routes...
westernmassnews.com
Local supermarket offering holiday deals for Thanksgiving, Black Friday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people headed to the grocery store Wednesday to grab last-minute items for their holiday meals, but they could be heading back in the days ahead for black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals. Local supermarkets were busy Wednesday afternoon with customers picking up last minute...
Early-morning fire at Worcester high rise forces dozens of families into the cold on Thanksgiving
WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of families were forced out into the cold Thursday morning after a fire at a high rise on Laurel St. in Worcester. The fire chief on scene told Boston 25 News the fire broke out in an electrical room on the second floor around 4 a.m. Thursday.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee's Fruit Fair grocery store seeing last-minute shoppers ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
CHICOPEE, Mass. — The Fruit Fair grocery store in Chicopee had its share of last-minute shoppers stocking up on Thanksgiving supplies. Some told us they were going all out for the big holiday meal. "I'm shopping for just about everything," said Chicopee resident Kenneth Stearley. "Like I said, it's...
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
‘Insane’: Heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals? You better pack your patience
You better pack your patience if you’re heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals. A video shared by Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath showed a miles-long line of vehicles on Interstate 495 approaching Wrentham. “Everyone seems happy & nice in spite of insane traffic. Tis the season...
Boston 25 News
Happy Tanks-giving: Ernie Boch Jr. giving away free gas ahead of holiday weekend
NORWOOD, Mass. — Ernie Boch Jr. is once again giving away tens of thousands of gallons of free gas on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Boch is hosting a “Happy Tanks-giving” event at Rojo Irving Gas Station on Route 1 in Norwood. A spokesperson for Boch...
nbcboston.com
Rainy Sunday Storm Could Cause Airport Delays, Snow at Higher Elevations in Northern New England
We're mostly in the clear for the Thanksgiving holiday, but a potent area of low pressure brings rain and wind to Boston and New England on Sunday. Rain arrives midday Sunday, with some heavier showers possible by early evening. It should be very mild as the storm tracks well up into Canada. High temperatures could touch upon 60 in Southern New England, with mild 40s in the mountains.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
Worcester to offer discounted parking to encourage local holiday shopping
The city of Worcester will offer discounted parking rates in certain municipal lots and garages on four days in the coming weeks to encourage more visitors and help local small businesses. “When Worcester residents shop local, they not only support the local business community, but an entire supply chain of...
spectrumnews1.com
Residents of Worcester high rise still shut out as crews work to restore power
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than 100 families living in a 16-story apartment building in Worcester are still unable to return to their homes as crews investigate an electrical fire that began early Thursday morning. What You Need To Know. An electrical fire forced more than 100 families out of a...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester restaurant busy with fans watching U.S. vs. England World Cup match
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Banner Bar and Grille on Green Street in Worcester was packed Friday afternoon with people watching the World Cup. The U.S. played England to a 0-0 draw Friday in their second game of the tournament. The said it's been busy for them with people excited for soccer.
New England is home to 2 of the ‘most spectacular’ winter light displays in America
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — If you’re looking to get mesmerized by the magic of the holidays this year, you’re in luck because New England is home to two of the “most spectacular” winter light displays in America, according to a new report. Frommer’s recently put together...
whav.net
MassDOT to Close Ramps Between Interstates 495 and 93 in Andover Nightly, Starting Monday
Ramps at the interchange between Interstate 495 and 93 in Andover, are scheduled to close overnights from Monday, Nov. 28, through Saturday morning, Dec 3. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the temporary closings take place from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., along I-495 north, exits 97A and 97B. Access to one of the ramps will be maintained at all times.
