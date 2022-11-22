Read full article on original website
Weeks After Responding To Criticism, Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards
The legendary singer is revealing all about her much-talked-about new relationship with the music executive.
‘Bambi’ Horror Movie in the Works from ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Team
When the trailer for the upcoming “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” dropped this summer, many Disney fans were horrified to see beloved childhood characters like Winnie the Pooh and Piglet appearing in a gory slasher flick. But, as the film’s producers made very clear, the upcoming B-movie has no connection to the Disney franchise. As A.A. Milne’s original “Winnie the Pooh” books have entered the public domain, artists and filmmakers of all stripes are now free to do whatever they want with the material. And what director Rhys Frake-Waterfield wanted to do was get very, very bloody. In an interview, he...
PHOTO: Clint Eastwood Celebrates Thanksgiving Alongside His Whole Family
Clint Eastwood is a man who loves his family and we get a good look at everyone together for a... The post PHOTO: Clint Eastwood Celebrates Thanksgiving Alongside His Whole Family appeared first on Outsider.
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth give rare glimpse of daughter at Disneyland
It appears the “Padre Pio” star is embracing being a real padre. Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth were spotted taking their 8-month-old daughter, Isabel, on a family trip to Disneyland on Friday. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, the doting parents were dressed in casual attire as they walked around the California theme park with their child and a baby pink stroller in tow. Goth, 29, can be seen in the images wearing a short-sleeve blue shirt, black jeans, sneakers, dark sunglasses and a backpack as she munched on box of popcorn. Meanwhile, LaBeouf, 36, opted for a pair of lounge pants, black...
Emma Corrin "Hopes For A Future" Where Awards Show Get Rid Of Gendered Categories
Emma had a few things to say about gendered categories in awards shows.
