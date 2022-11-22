Eagle County law enforcement agencies are accepting financial donations from the community to support the upcoming 20th Annual Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 6. During the holiday season, representatives from the Vail, Eagle and Avon police departments along with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office support carefully chosen children and their families within Eagle County that could benefit with financial assistance or a positive interaction with these agencies. Local elementary school children are paired with a law enforcement officer to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and family members. The children are picked up at their respective school and spend an afternoon shopping at local businesses followed by dinner and gift wrapping.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO