cpr.org
Warning to Colorado’s reckless toll lane drivers: Big fines are coming your way next year
If you’ve spent time on Colorado's highways, you’ve probably seen it: drivers weaving in and out of toll lanes or otherwise abusing them. Last year, the legislature passed a bill that allows state transportation officials to ticket the tens of thousands of drivers who do just that on the relatively new part-time toll lanes on Interstate 70 near Idaho Springs.
foodieflashpacker.com
12 Of The Best Restaurants In Vail Colorado
Vail, one of Colorado’s most well-known and expansive ski resorts, resembles a picture-perfect mountain town with European-style cafes lining cobblestone walkways and distant views of tall evergreen trees. Vail lies in the northwest corner of Colorado. The charming village is inspired by Zermatt, Switzerland, with Swiss chalets, Bavarian architecture,...
Vail’s slide in resort rankings has no impact on visitation, business leaders say
Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
Aspen Daily News
Basalt store, Skip’s Farm to Market, closes after giving local farmers five-year boost
A small market in Basalt that was a valuable year-round showcase for local and regional farmers closed abruptly last week because the owner is facing medical issues, according to an email sent to subscribers. Skip Doty, owner and founder of Skip’s Farm to Market on Midland Avenue, wrote in an...
vailgov.com
Community Donations Needed for 20th Annual Eagle County Shop with a Cop
Eagle County law enforcement agencies are accepting financial donations from the community to support the upcoming 20th Annual Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 6. During the holiday season, representatives from the Vail, Eagle and Avon police departments along with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office support carefully chosen children and their families within Eagle County that could benefit with financial assistance or a positive interaction with these agencies. Local elementary school children are paired with a law enforcement officer to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and family members. The children are picked up at their respective school and spend an afternoon shopping at local businesses followed by dinner and gift wrapping.
Summit Daily News
Avalanche closes I-70 near Loveland Ski Area Monday; Vail Pass skiers trigger slide Saturday
“Deep blue, Alpine” skies and “soft, glittering snow” enticed four skiers to take turns down a north-facing slope near Uneva Peak close to Vail Pass Saturday, Nov. 19, but as the second skier carved down the backcountry run, the snow collapsed around him. The first skier was...
Camouflaged Bowhunter Quietly Infiltrates A Herd Of Elk In Colorado
But for Buena Vista, Colorado, bowhunter Chris Burandt, it was a once in a lifetime experience:. “Probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced!. Me and my long time hunting buddy Hill Guides & Outfitters sat here for 15 minutes watching this group of elk do what they do. Watching the bull herding his cows this close was incredible.
Aspen Daily News
Heavy equipment removed from red-tagged project in Marble
A Marble-area landowner has agreed to reclaim earth-moving work performed last summer along the Crystal River and submit a new plan for thorough review, according to Gunnison County officials. Contractors for Marble Airstrip LLC pulled their heavy equipment from the site 2 miles west of Marble earlier this month. Meanwhile,...
broomfieldleader.com
60 kittens moved to Humane Society of Boulder Valley
Sixty kittens arrived at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley on Sunday as part of an effort to improve the lives of cats at risk in Los Angeles. “The kitten population in Los Angeles is at a crisis point,” said Jackson Galaxy, who led the transfer. Galaxy, an author...
KJCT8
Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends
CARBONDALE, Colo. (KJCT) - Two Carbondale residents who were killed in a single-car crash near the 6.5 mile mark of Cattle Creek Road on the evening of Nov. 18 have been identified. The Garfield County Coroner’s office reports being dispatched to the area of the crash at around 9:30 that...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Early morning fire at Ami’s Acres Tuesday sends one to hospital, displaces residents
A structure fire at Ami’s Acres RV Park ignited early Tuesday morning leaving one person in hospital, according to a news release from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department. “The quick response of firefighters kept this fire to the building of origin and stopped the flames from spreading to additional property,” Incident Commander Ryan Wyckoff said.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Crash victims identified in double-fatality wreck that occurred outside Carbondale last week
Two Carbondale women were killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Cattle Creek Road north of Carbondale late the night of Nov. 17, and which has been under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol and Garfield County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Robert Glassmire confirmed Wednesday that Lana Jeffryes, 56,...
Two Clear Creek Sheriff's deputies fired after Thanksgiving eve indictment
Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were indicted by a Clear Creek County grand jury Wednesday for the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office. The two deputies have been fired, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office's said. "The shooting death of Christian Glass continues to be a devastating event for Christian's family, friends, the Clear Creek County...
