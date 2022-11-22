Read full article on original website
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Are Not All Right in Noah Baumbach’s Apocalyptic ‘White Noise’ Trailer
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are not OK in Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 satire about an Airborne Toxic Event that threatens an already tenuous community. Netflix releases the dark comedy in select theaters on November 25 before it streams December 30. Watch the new trailer below. Two-time Oscar nominee Driver stars as college professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Yet when that aforementioned toxic omen takes over his fictional university town, Jack and his wife Babette (Gerwig) are determined to protect their family,...
goldderby.com
Jess Gonchor interview: ‘White Noise’ production designer
“Rarely as production designers do you get a chance to work on something that you feel like you have a grasp on the visuals of it,” admits Oscar-nominated production designer Jess Gonchor (“True Grit,” “Hail, Caesar!”) about designing the genre-bending comedy/drama “White Noise.” For our recent webchat he adds, “we have to become experts in things in 12, 14 weeks that we have no right being an expert on. So I felt like I was very well versed and sort of grounded in what a small liberal arts school in somewhere America would be like. So I did a lot from that inspiration and then I felt like it could be embellished quite a bit.” We talked with Gonchor as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’
Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
EW.com
Watch Chris Hemsworth and his famous brothers brave an Arctic swim in Limitless sneak-peek clip
Chris Hemsworth and his brothers, fellow actors Liam and Luke Hemsworth, dive into near-freezing Arctic waters in EW's exclusive look at his upcoming health docuseries, Limitless. The series, created by Darren Aronofsky (The Whale, Mother!), is set to follow the Thor actor as he explores the potentials of the human...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Star Jonathan Frakes Asked J.J. Abrams to Let Him Direct Star Trek 4
Star Trek has a long history of its actors stepping into the director's chair, whether it's Leonard Nimoy and Simon Pegg in the movies or numerous actors including LeVar Burton and Patrick Stewart on TV. One of those is Jonathan Frakes, who has directed the films Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection, along with episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds (as well as the interactive movie Star Trek: Vulcan). So it makes sense that when the series got its reboot, Frakes made a pitch to direct one of those movies.
'Stranger Things' star Matthew Modine said he did 'everything I could' to protect Millie Bobby Brown from being 'destroyed' by fame
Matthew Modine and Millie Bobby Brown's "Stranger Things" characters, Dr. Brenner and Eleven, have a close but fraught relationship.
EW.com
Hugh Grant asked Emma Thompson if Love Actually is their 'most psychotic' film after first watch
Love may actually be all around, but it was a bit lacking the first time Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson saw the finished version of Love Actually. In a new 20th anniversary special for the film, host Diane Sawyer asks Thompson if she remembers the first time she saw the now beloved holiday film. Thompson does — because it was a distinctive moment with her costar Grant, with whom she'd also starred with in Sense and Sensibility, The Remains of the Day, and Impromptu.
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Kindred Trailer: A Young Black Woman Is Mysteriously Transported to an 1815 Plantation in Hulu Adaptation
Time travel has never been this terrifying. FX has released the official trailer for Kindred, an adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s popular sci-fi novel, which will be available to stream in its entirety on Hulu beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13. Kindred stars Mallori Johnson (WeCrashed) as Dana James, ” a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own,” per the FX on Hulu series’ official description. “But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled...
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum fall in love in new ‘Magic Mike 3’ trailer
Magic Mike is back, with some new faces and storylines thrown in the mix. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, which is billed as the last part of the succesful trilogy, brings back Channing Tatum in one of the most pivotal roles of his career, adding in a new love...
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
digitalspy.com
Hugh Grant thought Love Actually might be the "most psychotic thing" he'd been in
Love Actually has become a key player on the Christmas movie roster, but it turns out that Hugh Grant may not have immediately understood its appeal. It’s the 20th anniversary of the making of the British Christmas film, and cast members have come together to reminisce and share insider details for an ABC special, The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special.
Collider
'Bones And All' Featurette: Timothée Chalamet Explains Why He Was Moved by Lee & Maren's Love Story
Bones and All star Timothée Chalamet has opened up on what drew him to the role of cannibalistic lover Lee in his latest movie. The film has roused interest for its horror-romance fusion which chronicles the story of Lee and Maren (Taylor Russell), two teenagers on the fringes of society that are forced to navigate identity, self-acceptance and a mutual addiction of consuming the flesh of humans. Whilst the movie has primarily garnered attention for its gory concept, its deeper themes are something the cast has consistently drawn attention to.
theplaylist.net
‘Babylon’: Margot Robbie Promises That Damien Chazell’s Latest Is As Wild As ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’
Hardly any other movie of the past decade is as big, bawdy, and debaucherous as Martin Scorsese‘s “The Wolf Of Wall Street.” And Margot Robbie would know. Scorsese’s bananas banking biopic was the Australian actress’ stateside breakout. But Robbie thinks her latest movie, Damien Chazelle‘s “Babylon,” in theaters this December, may give Scorsese’s film a run for its money.
The Fabelmans Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama
Anticipation is high for Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans, but what are critics saying?
theplaylist.net
‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ Trailer: Nicolas Winding Refn’s Latest Neon-Soaked Superheroine Seeks Vengeance in January On Netflix
Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn loves his dark underworlds, his lone wolf anti-heroes, and neon-soaked reverie and nightmare. He brings all that to pass once more in his latest six-episode series, “Copenhagen Cowboy” for Netflix. “With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu,” he said earlier this year when the series—about a young woman who wreaks havoc on Copenhagen’s netherworld in revenge—debuted at Venice (read our review here). The series is his second and follows up his “Too Old To Die Young” series on Prime Video.
Collider
'Bones and All': Michael Stuhlbarg is Luca Guadagnino's One-Scene Wonder Again
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Bones and All.Bones and All reunites director Luca Guadagnino with Timothée Chalamet after their Academy Award-nominated first collaboration on 2017’s Call Me By Your Name. Chalamet is arguably the most ambitious young actor of his generation, and Call Me By Your Name was the film that made the world wake up to his enormous talent. However, Bones and All doesn’t just reunite Guadagnino and Chalamet; it also brings back Michael Stuhlbarg, who co-starred as Elio’s (Chalamet) father, Mr. Perlman, in Call Me By Your Name. In both films, Stuhlbarg proves that he has the ability to absolutely transfix the audience in a very short amount of time.
