“Rarely as production designers do you get a chance to work on something that you feel like you have a grasp on the visuals of it,” admits Oscar-nominated production designer Jess Gonchor (“True Grit,” “Hail, Caesar!”) about designing the genre-bending comedy/drama “White Noise.” For our recent webchat he adds, “we have to become experts in things in 12, 14 weeks that we have no right being an expert on. So I felt like I was very well versed and sort of grounded in what a small liberal arts school in somewhere America would be like. So I did a lot from that inspiration and then I felt like it could be embellished quite a bit.” We talked with Gonchor as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

2 DAYS AGO