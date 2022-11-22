ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home

Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
freightwaves.com

Mass firing blindsides former UFI employees, truck drivers

Former employees of United Furniture Industries, operating under the Lane Furniture brand name, say they were blindsided overnight after receiving either an email or text message instructing them not to report to work Tuesday because their jobs were being immediately terminated “due to unforeseen business circumstances.”. “At the instruction...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Health Department Closes Dollar General Store

A stalwart location is among the first to temporarily shutter due to safety issues since a November 1st U.S. Department of Labor press release on the matter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor and TristateHomepage.com.
FLORIDA STATE
Sahan Journal

Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.

Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
EAGAN, MN
The Verge

Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023

Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
Sourcing Journal

United Furniture’s Sudden Shutdown Threatens 2,700 Jobs

United Furniture Industries and its subsidiary Lane Home Furnishings unexpectedly announced they will cease operations immediately. The Tupelo, Miss.-based company said the move was due to unforeseen circumstances. The nearly 40-year-old company employed more than 2,700 people during a reorganization of its warehouse and distribution centers this past summer, but it’s unclear how many employees will be impacted by the closure. Company employees were notified that all benefits were terminated immediately without COBRA benefits. Over-the-road drivers on delivery will be paid for the balance of the week. “We regret that this difficult and unexpected situation has made this necessary,” the company said in its letter to employees. “Additional information will be provided shortly.” During its restructure this past summer, United closed a metal-stamping plant in High Point, N.C., and shifted its Winston-Salem, N.C.-upholstery manufacturing operation to a distribution center and production facility in Armory, Miss. to a warehouse operation. The company laid off around 300 employees during that restructure. A request for comment was not returned. More from Sourcing JournalBilly Reid Brings Southern Style to Williams SonomaIkea's Whirlwind Queens Experiment Is OverMidwest Furniture Retailer Calling it Quits

