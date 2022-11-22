Read full article on original website
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
A HomeGoods Employee Loses Her Job After Responding To A Rude Customer
A HomeGoods cashier took to TikTok to share her ordeal after replying to a customer.
Gizmodo
Amazon Offers 'Voluntary Severance' to Employees Who Resign Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Amazon sent a letter to some of its employees this week offering a buyout program if they voluntarily resigned. The proposal is a “voluntary severance” that would provide employees with three months’ pay if they selected to leave the company amidst mass layoffs at the company. The...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
freightwaves.com
Mass firing blindsides former UFI employees, truck drivers
Former employees of United Furniture Industries, operating under the Lane Furniture brand name, say they were blindsided overnight after receiving either an email or text message instructing them not to report to work Tuesday because their jobs were being immediately terminated “due to unforeseen business circumstances.”. “At the instruction...
A foundry worker on his 9th day in the job fell into a vat of molten iron and was 'immediately incinerated'
Federal investigators say inadequate safety measures may have contributed to the death at the foundry in Mapleton, Illinois operated by Caterpillar.
Amazon Prepares For A Not-So-Happy New Year As CEO Tells Workers To Brace For More Layoffs
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN CEO Andy Jassy said there will be more "role reductions" at the e-commerce behemoth in early 2023 as the company leadership continues to "make adjustments." What Happened: Jassy said in a letter to employees that Amazon's "annual planning process" which the company is in the midst of...
Mother of Alleged Dollar General Employee Claims on Viral TikTok Video That Company Forced Son to Work For Free
This complaint is the latest labor-related issue to challenge the beleaguered superchain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Distractify.com, DailyDot.com, and The U.S. Department of Labor.
List of Dollar General Stores Failing Second Inspection as Stores Continue to Overcharge Customers
On the heels of a lawsuit, the company continues to be accused of flaunting consumer protection laws. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor,WOWKTV.com, and Google.com.
Health Department Closes Dollar General Store
A stalwart location is among the first to temporarily shutter due to safety issues since a November 1st U.S. Department of Labor press release on the matter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor and TristateHomepage.com.
I retired, then 'unretired' 2 months later at the same company. I now have the best of both worlds.
"When I retired, I believed my chapter was over and I'd have to source a new avenue to make an impact. Imagine my delight when Manpower reached out."
Resentment is mounting as some employees are forced back to the office and some are allowed to work from home
Applying the rules arbitrarily — and failing to communicate why the rules exist — can decimate company culture, workplace experts say.
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
Walmart Closes Locations In South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Announce Sweeping Changes for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ConsumerAffairs
Because of declining affordability, many people are buying their ‘second home’ first
Rising mortgage rates are making homes much less affordable in the nation’s largest housing markets, prompting first-time buyers to get creative. Buyers in these high-priced markets are expanding their horizons. A study by ConsumerAffairs found that 81% of prospective homebuyers were considering buying a “second home” first, while continuing...
Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.
Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
The Verge
Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023
Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
United Furniture’s Sudden Shutdown Threatens 2,700 Jobs
United Furniture Industries and its subsidiary Lane Home Furnishings unexpectedly announced they will cease operations immediately. The Tupelo, Miss.-based company said the move was due to unforeseen circumstances. The nearly 40-year-old company employed more than 2,700 people during a reorganization of its warehouse and distribution centers this past summer, but it’s unclear how many employees will be impacted by the closure. Company employees were notified that all benefits were terminated immediately without COBRA benefits. Over-the-road drivers on delivery will be paid for the balance of the week. “We regret that this difficult and unexpected situation has made this necessary,” the company said in its letter to employees. “Additional information will be provided shortly.” During its restructure this past summer, United closed a metal-stamping plant in High Point, N.C., and shifted its Winston-Salem, N.C.-upholstery manufacturing operation to a distribution center and production facility in Armory, Miss. to a warehouse operation. The company laid off around 300 employees during that restructure. A request for comment was not returned. More from Sourcing JournalBilly Reid Brings Southern Style to Williams SonomaIkea's Whirlwind Queens Experiment Is OverMidwest Furniture Retailer Calling it Quits
