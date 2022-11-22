Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
Collider
‘Andor’ Fan-Made Trailer Brings Series Back to the ’70s
Ahead of its season one finale, Andor has been given the retro treatment via this excellent, vintage 1970s-style fan-made trailer by Auralnauts. The synth-heavy trailer, which seems to take inspiration from Flash Gordon and Doctor Who, two legendary science-fiction outings from the same era, showcases the shows and the stakes facing our main character, Cassian Andor, played in the show by Diego Luna.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Andor’ Showrunner Teases a Fan-Favorites Arrival in Season 2
While many downplayed a prequel series to Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor, the Disney+ series has quickly become a fan-favorite. Unlike the previous series on the streaming platform, it feels the most detached from the weight of Star Wars legacy. We did see some familiar faces, but they don’t overstay their welcome in a series that doesn’t hide away from the darkest aspects of the Empire’s rule.
What’s Coming to Disney+ in November 2022
Four new episodes of “Andor,” including the season finale, will be available to viewers this November on Disney+. The “Star Wars” spinoff series airs the last of its 12-episode debut season on Nov. 23. The show is a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One” and stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, an intelligence officer and long-time conspirator with the Rebel Alliance. Toby Haynes and Benjamin Caron returned to the director’s chair for the remaining episodes, with Haynes directing Episodes 9-10 and Caron directing Episodes 11-12. “Dancing With the Stars” also sees its Season 31 finale this month, preceded by two new...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Star Jonathan Frakes Asked J.J. Abrams to Let Him Direct Star Trek 4
Star Trek has a long history of its actors stepping into the director's chair, whether it's Leonard Nimoy and Simon Pegg in the movies or numerous actors including LeVar Burton and Patrick Stewart on TV. One of those is Jonathan Frakes, who has directed the films Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection, along with episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds (as well as the interactive movie Star Trek: Vulcan). So it makes sense that when the series got its reboot, Frakes made a pitch to direct one of those movies.
Popculture
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
‘White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
“The White Lotus” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO. The news of the renewal comes as creator Mike White’s hit anthology series has aired just three out of seven episodes of its second season. Like the seasons before it, the third season will follow a new group of guests at an entirely different White Lotus resort. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second is set in Sicily. “Reflecting on ‘The White Lotus’’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest...
Adria Arjona, Genevieve O'Reilly, and the Women of "Andor" Break Down the Thrilling First Season
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris, Mike Marsland, and Matt Winkelmeyer and Photo Illustration: Keila Gonzalez. Even Star Wars superfans have been blown away by "Andor," which mixes intrigue, politics, rebellion, love, and loyalty into one striking and stunning series. The show, which wrapped up its first season Nov. 23, takes its name from Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, who is first introduced as a rebel spy in "Rogue One."
Collider
Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna Talk ‘Andor’ Season 1 Finale and the Scene in Luthen’s Shuttle [Exclusive]
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Across the 12-episode first season of Tony Gilroy's Andor, audiences have been treated to a front-row seat in watching the sparks of the rebellion finally light a flame within Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). In the finale, after enduring incarceration on Narkina 5, his mother's (Fiona Shaw) death, and seeing the effects that torture has had on Bix (Adria Arjona) Cassian is finally ready to commit his life to the rebellion or die trying to join. In the final minutes of the episode, he sneaks onto Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgård) haulcraft and asked the man to either kill him or let him join the rebellion, and of course with Rogue One on the horizon fans know how this conversation will go.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage’s first western, ‘The Old Way’: Release date, trailer, and cast
Nicolas Cage is one of the most famous and beloved actors in Hollywood. Cage is known for his eclectic film history, as he has appeared in many films in many genres. However, there is one genre that Cage has yet to step into—westerns. This will soon change with the release of The Old Way, but what is this film about, and when will it hit screens? Here is everything you need to know.
digitalspy.com
A Discovery of Witches star lands next movie role
A Discovery of Witches star Teresa Palmer has secured her next movie role in The Fall Guy. The Hacksaw Ridge actress joins the star-studded cast alongside Barbie’s Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, Deadline confirms. Universal’s The Fall Guy will reportedly be a little different to the 1980s action-adventure series...
‘Murdaugh Murders’ Producer Erin Lee Carr Signs First-Look Deal With UCP
EXCLUSIVE: Erin Lee Carr has inked a first-look deal with Universal Content Productions to develop and produce projects across platforms. Carr is currently co-creating Hulu and UCP’s Murdaugh Murders series alongside Michael D. Fuller. Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund also executive produce via their Eat the Cat banner. The series, based on Mandy Matney’s popular Murdaugh Murders podcast, aims to be the definitive account of Alex Murdaugh, a member of the prominent South Carolina legal family who has faced dozens of embezzlement and other criminal charges. Here’s the official logline from UCP: “The series will be based on Alex Murdaugh’s stranger-than-fiction family drama, a...
Diego Luna Will Return In Star Wars Andor Season Two In Titular Role As First Season Finale Hits Disney Plus
Star Wars Andor Review ImagePhoto byScholarlyhexes, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Well before the release of Andor on Disney Plus, the word of Andor season 2's confirmation circulated. To non-Star Wars fans, the question was, "What is Andor?" Now that season one of the Star Wars series is done, fans no doubt are waiting on the release of the second season.
Movies You’ve Seen ‘A Christmas Story’ Star, Peter Billingsley, in but Didn’t Realize
Peter Billingsley reprises his role as Ralphie Parker in 'A Christmas Story Christmas,' but you've seen him in plenty of movies between 1983 and now.
You: Release dates for season 4 part 1 and 2 have been announced – and it’s sooner than you think
The release date of You season four has been announced. The Netflix hit series stars Gossip Girl actor Penn Badgley as silky-voiced stalker Joe Goldberg.You’s first season aired in September 2018. A second series followed in 2019, with a third airing in October 2021.The much-anticipated fourth season will be released in two parts. The first part will be available to stream on Netflix on 9 February 2023 and part two will be released a month later on 9 March.The third series left off with Badgley’s character Joe in Paris, with a new alias: Professor Jonathan Moore. It has since...
