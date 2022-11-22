ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, IL

Gas leak snags Metra service in Bartlett

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xtzab_0jKW8m1900

Metra Milwaukee District West Line trains halted due to gas leak 00:17

BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) -- Metra service was disrupted Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak in west suburban Bartlett.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Bartlett police said a gas leak had erupted at West Bartlett Road and Western Avenue in Bartlett. The intersection was shut down in all directions, and NICOR was on the scene.

Drivers were advised to take Devon Avenue to South Bartlett Road as an alternative.

Meanwhile, Metra reported inbound and outbound trains on the Milwaukee District West Line were halted in Bartlett because of the gas leak.

Metra said the gas leak is close to the train track, so as a precaution, they are stopping trains.

Metra advises that extensive delays will persist on the Milwaukee District West Line until the gas leak is fixed.

CHECK: Metra Updates

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

CTA's holiday train returns to city this week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The CTA's annual holiday train launches Friday along the Green Line to spread some seasonal cheer.Starting next week, the CTA holiday bus will begin making its way through the city, too.You find the complete train and bus schedule online, at transitchicago.com.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pop-up storefronts opening today on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for more places to shop during Small Business Saturday, the Far South Side Community Development Corporation is opening its pop-up storefronts. From now through May 15, ten local businesses will set up shop inside more than a dozen previously vacant storefronts. The shops include boutiques, cosmetics stores, and more. Doors open today at noon and stay open until 6 p.m. The pop-up shops is located near 115th and Halsted Street in the West Pullman neighborhood. 
CHICAGO, IL
regionnewssource.org

NIPSCO Subcontractor Killed Friday In Industrial Accident Outside St John

Friday morning around 10:30 AM, Lake County Sheriff Deputies and Paramedics were called to an industrial accident at a NIPSCO substation in the 9600 block of W. 109th outside of St. John. NIPSCO was notified that there was a fatality involving a contractor working for Ryan Construction, a NIPSCO spokesperson said.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Extra-alarm fire sweeps through vacant Back of the Yards furniture warehouse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stubborn fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood kept firefighters busy Friday evening.The fire started around 5:30 p.m. at a vacant Aronson Furniture warehouse at 46th and Ashland.Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the building, and quickly switched into a defensive mode when they realized it's been abandoned for years.Part of the building's roof collapsed from the intense flames.The fire was escalated to a 2-11 alarm to bring in extra crews and equipment to contain the flames.Investigators believe a homeless man trying to stay warm may have started the fire.  No injuries have been reported.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Robber targets man at knifepoint on CTA Blue Line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was robbed at knifepoint early Thursday on the CTA Blue Line in the Mayfair community.At 1:32 a.m., police were called to the Montrose Blue Line platform along the Kennedy Expressway. Police said the suspect grabbed an item out of the victim's bag and pulled a knife, police said.The robber then claimed he himself had been robbed, police said.The victim called police and the suspect ran off, police said.No injuries were reported. No one was in custody Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pilot killed when plane crashes in McHenry County

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - A pilot was killed Friday when their plane crashed in suburban Wonder Lake, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:15 p.m., deputies with the McHenry County Sheriff's Office responded to a single airplane crash near Galt Airport. The aircraft involved was a EA-300LC, officials...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Robbins residents left with little or no water service on Thanksgiving Day

ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) -- Imagine preparing your Thanksgiving feast without good water service – or with no running water at all.That is exactly what some people in south suburban Robbins say they're dealing with. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported Thursday, a water main break earlier this week left people there with little or no running water.At least 100 homes are impacted.Public works crews in Robbins started their holiday off going door-to-door and dropping cases of water to residents like Stephanie Lloyd.'It's terrible for Thanksgiving," Lloyd said. "You can't wash your turkey or anything, or your vegetables for Thanksgiving."Village officials...
ROBBINS, IL
CBS Chicago

Black Friday shopping packs Chicago area malls

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Around 166 million people nationwide are expected to shop the holiday deals through Monday. In Illinois, Black Friday shoppers turned up in droves at several Chicago area malls.It was so busy at the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora that police closed entrances to the mall around 1 p.m., eventually letting in cars when parking spots opened up.Stores in Chicago were full of Black Friday shoppers, too. You can tell the deals are desirable this season, with so many shoppers showing up to get as much checked off their holiday list as possible.Thanksgiving gave thanks, Black Friday is giving...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bolingbrook Firefighters Rescue Driver After Car Ends Up in Lake

Firefighters in Bolingbrook rescued a woman who drove her car into a lake Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident unfolded at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the Whalon Lake boat ramp. Multiple witnesses told NBC 5 they were at the lake when they saw a woman drive into the water. They then called 911 as the vehicle started to sink.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
959theriver.com

New Traffic Patters Around Aurora Outlet Mall for Black Friday

As usual, the Chicago Premium Outlet Malls, known better ’round these parts as the Aurora Outlet Mall, will be having their big Black Friday event on Friday. With all the people expected, the Aurora Police Department wants you to be aware of a few changes to how traffic will be flowing around the mall on Farnsworth, just north of I-88.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
131K+
Followers
30K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy