San Francisco, CA

49ers vs. Cardinals final score, results: Jimmy Garoppolo stars with 4 TDs as Niners dominate in Mexico City

By Sam Jarden
 2 days ago
NBC Sports

Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames

Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
The Associated Press

Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

What they're saying: 49ers crush Cardinals in Mexico City

Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns as 78,427 fans in Mexico City witnessed the San Francisco 49ers blowout of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's final international game of the season. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel took the ball into the end zone and helped San Francisco pull away in the second half. For the third-straight game, the team's defense held their opposition to zero points in the second half. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

NFL world blasts Cardinals after brutal MNF performance

The Arizona Cardinals came into their Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers desperately needing a victory. Pregame injury reports already put Arizona at a significant disadvantage in the game, with star quarterback Kyler Murray being ruled out. With their backs against the wall, the Cardinals laid a complete egg in the matchup Read more... The post NFL world blasts Cardinals after brutal MNF performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could make big upgrade at center?

The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
INDIANA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

In loss, Arizona Cardinals find way to appreciate Estadio Azteca atmosphere

Monday night was a major disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their season is in serious jeopardy of being a losing one. And yet players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury took at least a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the gigantic and historic stadium in the south of the nation's capital, where more than 78,000 fans cheered, booed, sang and danced at the 2022 NFL Mexico game between the host Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
ARIZONA STATE
The Ringer

Kyle Shanahan’s Best Niners Team, the End of the Zach Wilson Era, Joe Burrow the Elevator, and More Big Takeaways from Week 11

Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the 49ers’ blowout win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. They then declare the Ravens the early trade deadline winners, and discuss why Zach Wilson is holding the Jets back (10:18). Next, they detail how the Lions have righted their ship, and why Joe Burrow should be considered among the best QBs in the league (29:50). Finally, Ben lists all the reasons Denver should fire Nathaniel Hackett, and Sheil eliminates 14 teams from the NFL playoff picture (51:20).
NBC Sports

Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense

MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
ng-sportingnews.com

NFC East standings: What Cowboys or Giants win would mean for NFL playoff picture

The Giants and Cowboys are squaring off in what will be one of Dallas' most anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchups in quite some time. Both the Cowboys and Giants have records of 7-3 and are playing in the loaded NFC East. All four teams in that division have a winning record, and all four will be challenging for playoff berths as the 2022 NFL season comes to an end.
DALLAS, TX

