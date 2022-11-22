49ers vs. Cardinals final score, results: Jimmy Garoppolo stars with 4 TDs as Niners dominate in Mexico City

Read full article on original website
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns as 78,427 fans in Mexico City witnessed the San Francisco 49ers blowout of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's final international game of the season. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel took the ball into the end zone and helped San Francisco pull away in the second half. For the third-straight game, the team's defense held their opposition to zero points in the second half. ...
The Arizona Cardinals came into their Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers desperately needing a victory. Pregame injury reports already put Arizona at a significant disadvantage in the game, with star quarterback Kyler Murray being ruled out. With their backs against the wall, the Cardinals laid a complete egg in the matchup Read more... The post NFL world blasts Cardinals after brutal MNF performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals were playing in Mexico City on Monday night. Jimmy Garoppolo’s passes took to the air and high altitude without a problem. Garoppolo threw a pair of TD passes in the first 30 minutes as the Niners grabbed a 17-10 lead. The first...
In loss, Arizona Cardinals find way to appreciate Estadio Azteca atmosphere
Monday night was a major disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their season is in serious jeopardy of being a losing one. And yet players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury took at least a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the gigantic and historic stadium in the south of the nation's capital, where more than 78,000 fans cheered, booed, sang and danced at the 2022 NFL Mexico game between the host Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers have put many NFC teams on notice that the team is beginning to peak at the right time following their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Franciso has won three straight games after its 3-4 start to...
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
The Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins has long been considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. But that is no longer the case, at least according to the San Francisco 49ers' Charvarius Ward. The cornerback slammed the wide receiver in a recent interview with KNBR, calling Hopkins "steroid...
Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' latest blowout loss to 49ers: 'We've got to flush it'
The Arizona Cardinals were destroyed in front of a national audience in Mexico City, getting thumped, 38-10, by division rival San Francisco on Monday night. The loss dropped the Cards to 4-7 and marked the fourth game Arizona has lost by 10-plus points. "We've got to flush it," coach Kliff...
