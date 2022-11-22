Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win
Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: France takes care of Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with France opening up its title defense by scoring four unanswered goals to defeat Australia, 4-1. Australia got off to a surprising start, scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match and continuing to attack. But France turned the tables, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more in the second half.
Cristiano Ronaldo aims to become Portugal's leading World Cup scorer in Qatar: "I think Eusebio will be wishing me luck to beat his own record"
Ronaldo is two goals behind legendary Portuguese forward Eusebio, who has nine World Cup goals
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
NBC San Diego
Olivier Giroud, Didier Deschamps Confident After France's Opening Win vs. Australia
Both France and French striker Olivier Giroud are looking to create something special from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. For France, the 2018 World Cup champs are looking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to repeat as tournament winners. Only Brazil and Italy (1934, 1938) have won consecutive World Cup tournaments.
WDIO-TV
2 brothers, 2 teams, 2 contrasting experiences at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Joy for the Williams family of Spain on Wednesday at the World Cup. Then despair for the same Williams family, who are also of Ghana, on Thursday. Williams brothers Iñaki and Nico have managed to mark both sides of their family’s heritage in the most incredible way at this World Cup in Qatar by playing for two different countries. They were both born in Spain but their parents are from Ghana.
lastwordonsports.com
Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win
Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
WDIO-TV
Argentines shocked, saddened by loss to Saudis at World Cup
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Tears welled in the eyes of Oscar López as he washed the windows of the Buenos Aires building where he works as the superintendent. A devoted fan of Argentina, the 67-year-old was visibly upset as he reflected on the bitter 2-1 loss by the national team, delivered by upstart Saudi Arabia on Monday at the World Cup in Qatar.
WDIO-TV
World Cup host Qatar leaves pearl diving past far behind
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Seventy years ago, Saad Ismail Al Jassim used to free dive 40 feet (13 meters) deep into the waters of the Persian Gulf, holding his breath to comb the seabed for oysters in the hope of finding a cluster of pearls. Today, an 1,100-foot (335-meter)...
WDIO-TV
Empty streets, cranes: the city built for Qatar’s World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Less than a month before it is set to host the World Cup final, Lusail City is oddly quiet. Wide empty streets, idle lobbies and construction cranes are everywhere in the sleek district 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the capital, Doha, built to accommodate World Cup fans and hundreds of thousands of host nation Qatar’s residents.
Brazil vs Serbia – World Cup Group G: How they got there, form and prediction as Neymar and Co get underway in Qatar
THEY'RE the most successful nation in World Cup history with FIVE trophies to their name. But Brazil haven't gone all the way since a Ronaldo-inspired success in 2002. In fact, they've only ONCE made it past the quarter-finals in the 20 years since that day when they lost the third-place play-off to Holland in 2014 on home soil.
Soccer-Coman leaves France training session ahead of Denmark clash
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kingsley Coman has left France's training session on Thursday, two days before the defending champions face Denmark in Group D of the World Cup in Qatar. The forward walked off the pitch with no apparent injury in a session that was attended by all players, including Raphael Varane who missed the opening 4-1 win against Australia after failing to fully recover from a hamstring injury.
Sporting News
How many times has France won the World Cup? History, wins, titles for Les Blues in men's FIFA football tournament
France face the pressure of retaining their title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Didier Deschamps led Les Bleus to glory in Russia four years ago. Despite his status as a polarizing figure, Deschamps has secured the biggest title in international football twice, as both a player and a coach with the French side.
CBS Sports
Brazil vs. Serbia live score: FIFA World Cup 2022 updates as Neymar and company begin participation in Qatar
Neymar and the Seleção Brasileira goalless at the break in their World Cup opener. Day 5 is the big one as far as Brazil fans and those fancying the South Americans for the FIFA 2022 World Cup title are concerned. It is the entrance of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar and his Brazilian teammates into the tournament with their Group G opener against Serbia and it is 0-0 at half time.
ABC News
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Spain steamrolls Costa Rica 7-0
Spain took care of business and then some as the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FOX, throttling Costa Rica 7-0 in a dominant showing with goals from six different players. The brilliant performance set a new record for goals by Spain in a single World Cup game. Earlier,...
WDIO-TV
Iran arrests soccer player over government criticism
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State-linked media in Iran are reporting that Voria Ghafouri, a former member of the country’s national soccer team, has been arrested for criticizing the government. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported om Thursday that he was arrested for insulting the...
