sunset.com

10 Reasons Why You Need to Visit This Historic, Design-Driven Los Angeles Neighborhood

West Adams, a neighborhood situated in South Los Angeles, has been a hub for Black artists and creators since the 1940s. And though it undoubtedly has always held historical significance, the area formerly known as Sugar Hill has recently seen a surge of development and attention by creative types who’ve filled the storefronts and restaurants with fresh energy and great design. Artists like Mara Brock Akil have chosen West Adams to center their work, and rising star chefs like Keith Corbin of Alta Adams are pushing the West Coast culinary narrative forward while holding true to its soulful roots. Here are some of our favorite businesses in the neighborhood celebrating the area’s dynamic history and promising future.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

8 LA Restaurants With the Most Over-the-Top Christmas Décor

In need of a major jolt of Christmas cheer? Then grab a table at one of these decked-out restaurants throughout Los Angeles this holiday season. While you may need to drive to find snow near LA, you don’t have to go far to experience spectacular holiday light displays—and we’re talking about the glittering, over-the-top decor at some of our favorite local restaurants. These LA restaurants go all out in Dec., complete with tinsel garlands, twinkling lights, a whole array of ornaments, and Christmas-y bric-a-brac that kids will love as much as their plain pasta. From elegant to over-the-top, whether you want a quick bite or a big Christmas dinner, here’s where you can enjoy the most festive decorations while you dine. PS: And if you’re looking for a great spot to eat where the kids can be, well, kids, check out our dining recommends for great restaurants where the kids can run around.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

The Best Los Angeles Green Wednesday Deals 2022

We’re running down some of the best deals we’ve seen around town for one of the biggest cannabis shopping days of the year. We’ll update this throughout the day with new deals. Keep an eye out for the Black Friday list too. The Artist Tree. The Artist...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.

There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?

If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideHook

A Top LA Pastry Chef Shares Her Favorite Holiday Treats

It’s no easy feat, but every single baked good at West Hollywood seafood institution Connie & Ted’s is house-made: The saltines that come alongside the smoked bluefish dip. The buttery bread that rounds out their lobster roll — largely considered to be the best in the city — and even the sesame seed-flecked bun that completes the burger. Then, of course, there’s the desserts, a rotating cast of classics and seasonal treats that are also made in-house, every day, by pastry chef Daphane DeLone and her crew.
LOS ANGELES, CA
momsla.com

LA’s Top: Best Family Staycations in Los Angeles

A staycation is a vacation spent near home rather than an airplane ride away. Why travel far from home when there are so many ideal destinations within an hour’s drive? From beachfront resorts to a desert oasis, we’ve gathered up the best family staycations in Los Angeles. 100...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Downey, California

Kamla Hotels, a hotel developer and operator based in Cerritos, California, today announced that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Downey, California is now open for business. The 140-suite hotel situated at 9066 Firestone Boulevard can serve as your home base when visiting the many destinations of Southern California, including the famous beaches, Disney Theme Parks and the numerous world-famous medical centers.
DOWNEY, CA
toddrickallen.com

See’s Candies Now Open In Downtown Santa Monica

Holiday pro tip… There’s one yearly tradition that many of us don’t relish: Standing in a long line at a local See’s Candies to buy essential gifts for hosts, coworkers, out-of-town relatives, and service folks. But this year, to ease the burden on Santa Monicans, See’s has opened a full size pop-up that practically no one know about yet. It’s on the ground floor of Santa Monica Place, near Nordstrom, and it promises to save you a lot of time. You’re welcome.
SANTA MONICA, CA
thebossmagazine.com

Where to Buy Salvage Cars in Los Angeles

Want a salvage car in Los Angeles? Try an online auction. A salvaged car is a car that is officially declared a total loss by an insurance company. These vehicles have been damaged or wrecked in an accident or natural disaster and need intense repair. As a result, salvage cars are typically sold at 20% to 40% less than their original value.
LOS ANGELES, CA
micechat.com

HERE WE GO! Disneyland & Theme Park Black Friday Ticket Deals

We’ve been waiting for the theme park ticket deals to drop and they have finally arrived! Use the MiceChat links below and promo code for the best value. Note that Disneyland tickets purchased today will be good for first use through 2024, so they make the perfect Christmas gift!
ANAHEIM, CA

