ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
Charleston City Paper

S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says

A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Veterinarian in Charleston, South Carolina Implements Laser Surgery Only Practice

Hampton Park Veterinary Center (627 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403) recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet. …Friday, November 25th 2022, 6:53 AM CSTHampton Park Veterinary Center recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Hundreds participate in Myrtle Beach turkey trot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This year marks the 16th annual Myrtle Beach Turkey Trot 5K to help three local non-profit organizations. It is also a chance for people to move their feet before they eat. This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area. Organizers said about 800 people from all […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1,200+ Thanksgiving meals handed out in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 1,200 Thanksgiving meals were handed out Thursday in Murrells Inlet. Low Country Community Church hosts a free lunch for anyone every year. More than 200 volunteers from seven local churches helped put this year’s meal together. Preparation and budgeting started in August. Cooking began on Monday. Low Country […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WSAV News 3

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

North Myrtle Beach sees increase in visitors

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has seen an increase in visitors and has high expectations heading into the Christmas travel season. Cheryl Kilday, the CEO of Destination North Myrtle Beach, said they are happy with the upward trend they are seeing in visitors. “Travel to North Myrtle Beach this fall has […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police respond to N. Charleston boat landing Friday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an incident near the Ashley River Friday morning. NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs said police units are present at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River boat landing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Charleston County EMS, and the South Carolina Law […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the area of 48th Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach on Friday. Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said both people were taken to the hospital. As of around 2:25 p.m.,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tidal flooding impacts some Pawleys Island roads Thursday

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Pawleys Island police warned about coastal flooding impacting some roads Thursday morning. Flooding was reported along several areas on Myrtle Avenue. “Driving through salt water will damage your vehicle and the wake created damages resident’s property,” the police department said. People are asked to wait until the tide recedes before […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
Garden & Gun

Corgi Chaos: A Race for Glory at the Steeplechase of Charleston

It’s eleven o’clock on a brisk, sunny Sunday, and thousands of onlookers jostle for position along the Stono Ferry Racetrack in Hollywood, South Carolina. A bugler summons the competitors to their posts, and the crowd, dressed in pastel and tweed and jaunty feathered hats, holds its breath. One of the most anticipated races at the Steeplechase of Charleston is about to begin.
HOLLYWOOD, SC
myhorrynews.com

Conway unseals first proposal for old Whittemore Elementary School

Conway city officials unsealed a proposal for the old Whittemore Elementary School on Monday night that detailed a nearly $16 million project to build a residential complex, a community center and museum. The proposal, submitted by the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., includes a draft site plan for a...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Body found inside home in Florence area, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found inside a home in the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. Details surrounding the death were not […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy