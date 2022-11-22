Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says
A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
charlestondaily.net
Veterinarian in Charleston, South Carolina Implements Laser Surgery Only Practice
Hampton Park Veterinary Center (627 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403) recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet. …Friday, November 25th 2022, 6:53 AM CSTHampton Park Veterinary Center recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet.
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach committee rethinks allowing wind-driven shading devices next summer
Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee last week decided to postpone its recent recommendation to allow wind-driven shading devices like the Shibumi Shade on the beach next summer for a trial run. Right now, wind-driven devices are only allowed in Myrtle Beach during the off-season when tourism isn’t as heavy...
Hundreds participate in Myrtle Beach turkey trot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This year marks the 16th annual Myrtle Beach Turkey Trot 5K to help three local non-profit organizations. It is also a chance for people to move their feet before they eat. This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area. Organizers said about 800 people from all […]
1,200+ Thanksgiving meals handed out in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 1,200 Thanksgiving meals were handed out Thursday in Murrells Inlet. Low Country Community Church hosts a free lunch for anyone every year. More than 200 volunteers from seven local churches helped put this year’s meal together. Preparation and budgeting started in August. Cooking began on Monday. Low Country […]
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston among three counties in Biden’s disaster declaration
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster exists in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties following Hurricane Ian in late September. The declaration opens up federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts. According to the White House, “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost...
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
North Myrtle Beach sees increase in visitors
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has seen an increase in visitors and has high expectations heading into the Christmas travel season. Cheryl Kilday, the CEO of Destination North Myrtle Beach, said they are happy with the upward trend they are seeing in visitors. “Travel to North Myrtle Beach this fall has […]
Police respond to N. Charleston boat landing Friday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an incident near the Ashley River Friday morning. NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs said police units are present at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River boat landing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Charleston County EMS, and the South Carolina Law […]
WMBF
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the area of 48th Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach on Friday. Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said both people were taken to the hospital. As of around 2:25 p.m.,...
Tidal flooding impacts some Pawleys Island roads Thursday
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Pawleys Island police warned about coastal flooding impacting some roads Thursday morning. Flooding was reported along several areas on Myrtle Avenue. “Driving through salt water will damage your vehicle and the wake created damages resident’s property,” the police department said. People are asked to wait until the tide recedes before […]
WMBF
‘It’s all about giving’: Murrells Inlet church makes sure no one is alone on Thanksgiving
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – One Murrells Inlet church has made sure that everyone has a table to sit at on Thanksgiving. Low Country Community Church has put on Project NOAH, which stands for No One Alone on the Holiday, for the past 15 years. Loise Goodman has spent...
wpde.com
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee businesses prep for Small Business Saturday, urge people to shop local
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Many people may be searching for some deals on Black Friday, but stores and shops in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee hope you save some money for Small Business Saturday. The Myrtle Beach City Council proclaimed Saturday, Nov. 26 as Small Business Saturday...
Garden & Gun
Corgi Chaos: A Race for Glory at the Steeplechase of Charleston
It’s eleven o’clock on a brisk, sunny Sunday, and thousands of onlookers jostle for position along the Stono Ferry Racetrack in Hollywood, South Carolina. A bugler summons the competitors to their posts, and the crowd, dressed in pastel and tweed and jaunty feathered hats, holds its breath. One of the most anticipated races at the Steeplechase of Charleston is about to begin.
Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive Thanksgiving meal handout
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thanksgiving tradition continued Thursday at the Knightsville United Methodist Church. “We have seen more and more people that need to be fed. That’s a basic necessity so that’s what we’re going to do today,” Pastor Robert Harper said. The church hosted its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. An assembly line of […]
WMBF
Surfside Beach offers free admission on new pier during first year of operation
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Once the iconic Surfside Beach pier reopens, visitors and residents won’t have to pay to be on it for the first year. The Surfside Beach Town Council unanimously voted in favor on Tuesday night of not charging an admission fee onto the pier during the first year of operation.
myhorrynews.com
Conway unseals first proposal for old Whittemore Elementary School
Conway city officials unsealed a proposal for the old Whittemore Elementary School on Monday night that detailed a nearly $16 million project to build a residential complex, a community center and museum. The proposal, submitted by the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., includes a draft site plan for a...
Which grocery stores are open in Charleston on Thanksgiving?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It happens to everyone. You are in the middle of cooking Thanksgiving dinner and realize you are missing an ingredient or have completely forgotten an item. Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there: […]
Body found inside home in Florence area, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found inside a home in the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. Details surrounding the death were not […]
