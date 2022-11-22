Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
wrestletalk.com
Rhea Ripley Says Top WWE Star & Her Want To Be The Next Steve Austin And The Rock
Rhea Ripley says a top WWE star and her want to be the next Steve Austin and The Rock. Dating back to their time in NXT, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have a ton of history together. The two women have gone one-on-one a few times, including being the final...
wrestletalk.com
Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason WWE Star Hasn’t Wrestled Recently
The reason why a WWE star has not wrestled recently has been revealed. Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley has not seen much in-ring action in recent months. Despite being an imposing member of Judgment Day, she has often interfered from the sidelines to assist fellow faction members, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out Which Team Won WarGames Advantage On SmackDown
In the main event on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one team won the WarGames advantage. After an earlier backstage segment began to sew concrete seeds of dissension within the Bloodline, Sami Zayn was spotted by Jey Uso talking to Kevin Owens backstage and then denied it.
wrestletalk.com
Rumour Killer On WWE Star Being Set To Win Next Year’s Money In The Bank
We recently saw Austin Theory fail to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on Raw. Theory became the first person to ever cash in his briefcase on a midcard championship, cashing in on Seth Rollins’ United States Championship. Despite this, and thanks to an attack from Bobby...
wrestletalk.com
Former Champion Accuses Fellow WWE Stars Of ‘Poisoning’ Wrestling
A notable WWE name has shared his honest thoughts on ‘so-called fans’ who went on to become wrestlers. Baron Corbin returned to WWE during the October 17 edition of Monday Night Raw and aligned himself with Hall of Famer JBL. During his recent appearance on WWE After The...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Provides Update On Rampage Injury Scare
An AEW name has provided an update following a Rampage injury scare. Earlier it was reported that an AEW wrestler was seemingly injured during the taping of AEW Rampage on November 23. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) challenged FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) for the ROH Tag...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Believes Popular Star Has No Chance Of Winning At Survivor Series
According to a certain WWE name, Shotzi doesn’t stand a chance in hell of defeating Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series WarGames. After earning a title shot on the November 11 edition of SmackDown, Shotzi will challenge for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship at the November 26 premium live event.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Acknowledges Social Media Drama On SmackDown
Braun Strowman’s “floppy floppers” Tweets didn’t just come back to haunt him in the ring tonight, they were directly referenced on TV!. After Braun Strowman reportedly caught heat backstage in WWE for making disparaging comments on Twitter about an entire style of wrestling, they were actually referenced on television.
wrestletalk.com
Reason For Top WWE Star’s Rare In-Ring Spots Revealed
A WWE name has revealed the reason behind their rare in-ring spots. Rhea Ripley has become a frontrunner on the WWE women’s roster since aligning with Finn Balor, Damien Priest and later, Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day. Ripley was out of action for several months after suffering an injury...
wrestletalk.com
Top NXT Star Believes They’ve Earned A WWE Main Roster Run
NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose believes that she’s now earned enough respect for another WWE main roster run. After a short stay in NXT, Rose originally joined the main roster in 2017. She wrestled on Raw and SmackDown but didn’t win championship gold until returning to the developmental...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Raw Star ‘Forced’ To Miss Show
A new report has emerged regarding the reason for WWE star Elias’s absence from a recent episode of WWE Raw. Elias returned as a full-time WWE character on the October 17 edition of WWE Raw, after being mostly absent since late-2021. Jeffrey Sciullo, who plays Elias, also wrestled as...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Says They Treat Every Match Like It’s WrestleMania
A top WWE star says they treat every match like it’s WrestleMania. Sheamus has been an important fixture on the WWE roster since his debut in 2009. He is a former four-time world champion, Mr. Money In The Bank and King of the Ring. After 13 years on the...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Discusses Reigniting Their Passion After Release
A returning WWE star has discussed reigniting their passion after their release. In November 2021, Mia Yim was released from WWE after three years with the promotion. After taking time away from the ring, Yim returned to action on the independent scene and came back to IMPACT Wrestling. She spent several months with the company before her departure in October.
wrestletalk.com
Another WWE Name Change On SmackDown
Just because Triple H is in charge doesn’t mean there aren’t anymore name changes as another star debuted a new name on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. On tonight’s WWE SmackDown (November 25) there was another name change. After Mia Yim returned to WWE and then sought to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Breaks Character To Praise Rival
A name who recently returned to WWE has praised a fellow roster member for their character turn. Mia Yim returned to WWE during the November 7 edition of Raw. She quickly aligned herself with The O.C. and became the equalizer to Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley. In a recent interview,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble 2023 & Raw 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has stated that he will be at two upcoming WWE events slated for early 2023. Following this weekend’s (November 26) Survivor Series show, WWE’s next premium live event will be Royal Rumble, which is scheduled for January 28, 2023. On his ‘To...
wrestletalk.com
Three Matches Set For November 26 NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up (November 26). The matches for the show were taped prior to this week’s episode of NXT. The first match set for the show pits Tank Ledger, a recent NXT Level Up regular, against Xyon Quinn.
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Gets New Female Companion On SmackDown?
There is another voice that has been introduced into the Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy saga after tonight’s WWE SmackDown. With now not only the ‘Uncle Howdy’ voice being heard in a vignette but also, a female sounding voice as well. To kick off the segment, Bray...
Comments / 0