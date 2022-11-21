ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Senegal vs. Netherlands final score, result: Gakpo and Klaassen strike late in World Cup 2022 Group A match

By Bryn Palmer
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Related
Sporting News

How many times has Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo won the World Cup? History, wins, titles in men's FIFA football tournament

The 2022 FIFA World Cup could see an international swansong for iconic duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as Portugal and Argentina do battle in Qatar. The pair's rivalry has dominated world football for the last two decades, but as they approach their respective retirements Messi has already confirmed that this will be his last World Cup, and hinted that he will step away from Argentina altogether at the end of 2022.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings

Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group but the host nation got off to a terrible start as they were outclassed by Ecuador and Qatar now have a very small chance of reaching the knockout rounds.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
FOX Sports

Wales vs. Iran Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Wales and Iran faced off in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Iran’s Ali Gholizadeh appeared to score the first goal of the match in the 15th minute but it was overturned by an offside call. Iran threatened early in the second half after two shots on goal hit the post. In the late stage of the game, goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey of Wales received a red card after colliding with a player. Iran was able to capitalize late after goals by Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian in stoppage time.
ClutchPoints

Pablo Gavi makes World Cup history not seen since Pele 64 years ago with goal for Spain

Spain brought the heat during their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Costa Rica, running up the score in a dominant 7-0 victory. Among the Spanish goalscorers was youngster Pablo Gavi, who at just at 18 years old, became the youngest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup since the legendary Pele, via 433. The iconic Brazilian striker got his first taste of World Cup glory as a 17-year-old all the way back in 1958, more than 64 years prior to the 2022 tournament.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland wins 1-0 vs. Cameroon

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Switzerland taking care of business against Cameroon, winning 1-0 to open the day. In a relatively uneventful match, Breel Embolo scored the match's lone goal in the opening minutes of the second half against the country he was born in, providing an emotional moment for the 25-year-old.
BBC

Fifa World Cup: Build-up to Belgium v Canada - watch, listen & follow text

Only one member of Canada's team was born the last time the country played at the World Cup. Captain Atiba Hutchinson was three-years-old when Les Rouges appeared at Mexico '86. The 39-year-old is the second-oldest outfield player in World Cup history after Cameroon’s Roger Milla, who was 42 in 1994....
ng-sportingnews.com

Germany vs. Japan final score, result: Takuma Asano's late strike pulls off shock turnaround

Takuma Asano came off the bench to score a dramatic winning goal for Japan, who pulled off a 2022 World Cup shock by beating Germany 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium. The winger, who plays for VfL Bochum in the German Bundesliga, made a huge impact on a game that had seen Ilkay Gundogan give Germany the lead through a first-half penalty, before Japan substitute Ritsu Doan equalised 15 minutes from the end.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
ng-sportingnews.com

World Cup predictions, odds, best bets today: Betting tips, expert picks for Wednesday, November 23

Two extremely fun World Cup groups take the field today as Groups E and F begin play. Group E has affectionately been dubbed this year’s “Group of Death” as it features two European powers in Spain and Germany, plus the likes of Japan and Costa Rica. It’ll be a hotly contested group, as both Japan and Costa Rica will be priming themselves for an upset.
ng-sportingnews.com

Germany avoid FIFA punishment for covering their mouths in pre-match gesture at World Cup

Germany will face no disciplinary action from FIFA for their pre-match gesture ahead of their 2-1 defeat to Japan at the World Cup. WHAT HAPPENED? Germany made headlines before kicking off for their first game at the World Cup with a powerful pre-match gesture in their team photo. The starting XI covered their mouths for their picture as a direct response to FIFA blocking their ability to make use of the 'OneLove' captain's armband. But, according to Sky Sports, they will not be punished for making the gesture.
ng-sportingnews.com

Switzerland World Cup squad 2022: Final list of 26 players for national team in Qatar

Switzerland have been procuring a reputation as giant slayers in recent times, so Brazil and co. beware: Murat Yakin's squad are back and in axe-swinging mood. The Swiss are often touted as underdogs going into major tournaments, owing to a perceived lack of star names — but make no mistake, this is a serious tournament team that has spent years together.

