Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant Injury
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers admits playing through broken thumb since Week 5
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he has been playing through a broken thumb since Week 5 against the New York Giants in London.
Green Bay Nation: Packers gearing up for Philadelphia
(WFRV) – The Packers fell to 4-7 on the season after a loss on Thursday Night Football at home to the Titans. Green Bay Nation’s Lauren Helmbrecht, Ryan Wood, and Marques Eversoll broke down Green Bay’s 27-17 loss. Next up on the Packers’ schedule is a tough one. A Sunday Night showdown against the best […]
Aaron Jones gets brutally honest on Packers dire straits
Heading into Week 12, Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers find themselves at 4-7 and third in the NFC North. Up to this point in the season, the Packers have played far below expectations. As they have struggled, many have questioned the future of this team. On Thursday, Aaron...
Potential Teams For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Packers Include 49ers, Jets
Where would you place Aaron Rodgers next?
Packers.com
Packers, Tork donate $26,500 in hygiene products for 'Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch' campaign
This week, the Green Bay Packers and Tork®, the global leader in professional hygiene from Essity, wrapped up their "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch" campaign by donating $26,500 worth of hygiene products to several local nonprofits in need. With "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch," which ran through the first...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant Injury
After 3 consecutive seasons with 13 wins, saying the 4-7 Green Bay Packers have been a disappointment this season would be an understatement. A new report has given us more of an understanding of the sudden fall of a team previously considered a Super Bowl favorite.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers thank their fans by feeding those in need
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and give back. The Green Bay Packers took two opportunities to do so a couple of days before the official holiday. The Packers are the only organization in American sports to be fully owned by the fans. With...
Packers.com
What You Might've Missed: Titans too quick inside
GREEN BAY – The Titans came into last Thursday's game allowing just 59 rushing yards per game since Week 1. The Packers' total? 56. Tennessee played to its profile in shutting down the run, and what was evident on the game film was the Titans' quickness at the point of attack.
