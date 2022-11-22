ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Packers gearing up for Philadelphia

(WFRV) – The Packers fell to 4-7 on the season after a loss on Thursday Night Football at home to the Titans. Green Bay Nation’s Lauren Helmbrecht, Ryan Wood, and Marques Eversoll broke down Green Bay’s 27-17 loss. Next up on the Packers’ schedule is a tough one. A Sunday Night showdown against the best […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Packers thank their fans by feeding those in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and give back. The Green Bay Packers took two opportunities to do so a couple of days before the official holiday. The Packers are the only organization in American sports to be fully owned by the fans. With...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

What You Might've Missed: Titans too quick inside

GREEN BAY – The Titans came into last Thursday's game allowing just 59 rushing yards per game since Week 1. The Packers' total? 56. Tennessee played to its profile in shutting down the run, and what was evident on the game film was the Titans' quickness at the point of attack.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy