What do Socceroos need to qualify for World Cup knockout stages? Explaining the scenarios for Australia to advance
Australia supercharged their chances of making the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a vital win over Tunisia in their second group game. The Socceroos bounced back from losing 4-1 to France in their opening match, when they had shocked the reigning champions by taking an early lead. Manager...
Tunisia vs France World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
The pressure is on for Tunisia in one of two closing matches in Group D at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Head coach Jalel Kadri, who was only appointed in January, has said he will step down if the Eagles of Carthage do not reach the knockout stage in Qatar, and their prospects are precarious after they followed up their 0-0 draw against Denmark with a 1-0 defeat to Australia.
Japan vs Costa Rica final score, result: Late Fuller goal seals smash and grab World Cup win
Costa Rica claimed an unlikely victory over Japan through Keysher Fuller’s late winner that throws the Central American side a lifeline at the 2022 World Cup. The defender found himself just outside the box with 10 minutes to go, unleashing a fine, curling shot that Japan goalkeeper Gonda could not deal with. It was Costa Rica’s first shot on target of the tournament, and following their 7-0 thrashing by Spain it gives them a win that few would have predicted.
LIVE: Ecuador, Senegal Play for Their World Cup Lives
It’s highly unlikely there’s room for both sides in the World Cup knockout stage, making this effectively a play-in to the last 16. Follow along here.
F is for Fearless: Alphonso Davies and John Herdman blaze a trail in defeat for thrilling Canada
Oh, the flagrant disrespect. Would somebody please not think of the children? Did Tajon Buchanan and Alphonso Davies not know this was Croatia? THE Croatia — the reigning World Cup runners-up, because apparently that’s some sort of title nowadays. Canada head coach John Herdman caused a pre-match stir...
Pitch invader with rainbow flag interrupts World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay
The World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay was briefly interrupted by a pitch invader waving a rainbow flag on the field at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Monday.
ASA chief Guy Parker: being a watchdog is much more than fielding complaints
Football fans enjoying a World Cup free of the usual bombardment of ads featuring top-flight players, celebrities and reality TV winners urging fans to go on a month-long gambling binge have Guy Parker to thank. As chief executive of the UK’s advertising watchdog, Parker and his team are responsible for...
Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz
Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
Four England takeaways, including case for a Smith/Farrell break up
Saturday was grim for England as the curtain fell on the Autumn Nations Series with a damaging thud, the comprehensive defeat to the Springboks leaving Eddie Jones with just a single win for four games this month and only five wins in a dozen outings for 2022. Here are four RugbyPass takeaways from the 13-27 defeat.
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
