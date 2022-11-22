ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

Tunisia vs France World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match

The pressure is on for Tunisia in one of two closing matches in Group D at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Head coach Jalel Kadri, who was only appointed in January, has said he will step down if the Eagles of Carthage do not reach the knockout stage in Qatar, and their prospects are precarious after they followed up their 0-0 draw against Denmark with a 1-0 defeat to Australia.
ng-sportingnews.com

Japan vs Costa Rica final score, result: Late Fuller goal seals smash and grab World Cup win

Costa Rica claimed an unlikely victory over Japan through Keysher Fuller’s late winner that throws the Central American side a lifeline at the 2022 World Cup. The defender found himself just outside the box with 10 minutes to go, unleashing a fine, curling shot that Japan goalkeeper Gonda could not deal with. It was Costa Rica’s first shot on target of the tournament, and following their 7-0 thrashing by Spain it gives them a win that few would have predicted.
ng-sportingnews.com

Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz

Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
ng-sportingnews.com

Four England takeaways, including case for a Smith/Farrell break up

Saturday was grim for England as the curtain fell on the Autumn Nations Series with a damaging thud, the comprehensive defeat to the Springboks leaving Eddie Jones with just a single win for four games this month and only five wins in a dozen outings for 2022. Here are four RugbyPass takeaways from the 13-27 defeat.

