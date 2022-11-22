The pressure is on for Tunisia in one of two closing matches in Group D at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Head coach Jalel Kadri, who was only appointed in January, has said he will step down if the Eagles of Carthage do not reach the knockout stage in Qatar, and their prospects are precarious after they followed up their 0-0 draw against Denmark with a 1-0 defeat to Australia.

23 HOURS AGO