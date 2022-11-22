ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Fairfield Sun Times

This is How Many People are on Death Row in Montana

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the...
MONTANA STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Why I Think Montanans Are Moving to These 3 States

As welcoming as Montanans are, I've never heard much enthusiasm for the idea of more people moving here, there's even a "Montana is Full Turn Back" sticker for sale right now on eBay. Maybe it's because housing has gotten much more expensive or because Montanans want to "Keep Montana Weird," which is on a T-shirt, actually. Well I think the best way to persuade out-of staters to move somewhere else is to tell them why even Montanans are choosing other places. Stacker used data from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to find which are the most popular states people move to from each state's population. This article has them all, but we'll focus on the top 3 from Montana. And if you're thinking about moving here, really pay attention:
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Ryan Zinke Declares Victory in Race for New Montana House Seat

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke declared victory Wednesday night in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, prevailing over Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb in a midterm election he was favored to win, but which has remained too close to call after results were delayed in some counties for more than 24 hours after polls closed.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?

Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
MONTANA STATE
Mother Jones

The Supreme Court Just Announced Congress Can Access Trump’s Tax Returns

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Supreme Court refused to hear Donald Trump’s plea to keep his tax returns out of Congress’ hands on Tuesday. This action finally ends the battle Trump began fighting in 2016, even before taking office when he became the first president in modern history to refuse to reveal what was on his tax returns. He argued that he couldn’t because he was under audit—a status that even if it could be confirmed, tax experts said had no bearing on whether he could release them. The fight entered the courts when Democrats took over Congress in 2019, and the House’s Ways and Means Committee, which oversees taxation, requested copies of Trump’s returns and the administration refused to release them.

