Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
This is How Many People are on Death Row in Montana
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Supreme Court upholds anti-vaxx law for now, but sends the case back to district court
The seven seats and court of the Montana Supreme Court (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). The Montana Supreme Court has determined that a Richland County district court judge did not abuse her discretion when she declined to stop a controversial vaccination law. The plaintiff in the case,...
Montana shamed as residents vote ‘No’ on measure to protect babies after they’re born: ‘Unimaginable’
On Thursday, conservative Twitter users ripped into Montana residents for voting "No" on a referendum to protect babies born alive after botched abortions.
States exempt from federal gun laws
Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
2 months in, Montana hunters have killed 55 wolves. Conservation groups are suing to stop the season
WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed a new motion hoping to stop the wolf season in Montana, where hunters have already killed 55. The groups say the state is failing to protect wolves in Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass
Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to...
coloradopolitics.com
Despite parents, child leaving state, Supreme Court rules Colorado kept jurisdiction in welfare case
Even though the parents and the child at the center of a welfare case had all left Colorado at the time of the decision, the state Supreme Court on Monday agreed that an El Paso County judge retained the ability to terminate the parents' legal rights over their daughter. The...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says Trump is not GOP's 'best chance' for 2024
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has reservations surrounding former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid, stating that he is probably not the GOP's "best chance" at securing a win.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed
MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In...
Idaho Senators explain 'no' votes on Respect for Marriage Act, Boise Pride Director responds
BOISE, Idaho — A major win in congress for LGBTQ+ supporters, the Senate voted in favor of advancing legislation that would codify protections for same-sex marriage. A 62-37 procedural vote in the senate clears the way for final votes on the Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage...
Why I Think Montanans Are Moving to These 3 States
As welcoming as Montanans are, I've never heard much enthusiasm for the idea of more people moving here, there's even a "Montana is Full Turn Back" sticker for sale right now on eBay. Maybe it's because housing has gotten much more expensive or because Montanans want to "Keep Montana Weird," which is on a T-shirt, actually. Well I think the best way to persuade out-of staters to move somewhere else is to tell them why even Montanans are choosing other places. Stacker used data from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to find which are the most popular states people move to from each state's population. This article has them all, but we'll focus on the top 3 from Montana. And if you're thinking about moving here, really pay attention:
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Is Squatting Legal in the State of Colorado?
Want to fall down a legal loophole? Wrap your mind around the art of squatting, and the legal ins and outs of doing so in the state of Colorado. What is squatting, and is it legal in our state?. A squatter is someone who occupies an empty property that does...
Flathead Beacon
Ryan Zinke Declares Victory in Race for New Montana House Seat
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke declared victory Wednesday night in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, prevailing over Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb in a midterm election he was favored to win, but which has remained too close to call after results were delayed in some counties for more than 24 hours after polls closed.
Lawyers seek to block Idaho execution of terminally ill man
A terminally ill man scheduled to be executed in mid-December for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors in Idaho is asking a federal court to block the execution
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?
Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
Ammon Bundy Led an Armed Standoff With the Government. 100,000 People Still Voted for Him.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Of all the far-right extremists on the ballot Tuesday, perhaps none had the bona fides of Ammon Bundy. In 2014, he took part in an armed standoff with the Bureau of Land Management...
The Supreme Court Just Announced Congress Can Access Trump’s Tax Returns
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Supreme Court refused to hear Donald Trump’s plea to keep his tax returns out of Congress’ hands on Tuesday. This action finally ends the battle Trump began fighting in 2016, even before taking office when he became the first president in modern history to refuse to reveal what was on his tax returns. He argued that he couldn’t because he was under audit—a status that even if it could be confirmed, tax experts said had no bearing on whether he could release them. The fight entered the courts when Democrats took over Congress in 2019, and the House’s Ways and Means Committee, which oversees taxation, requested copies of Trump’s returns and the administration refused to release them.
Comments / 6