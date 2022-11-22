Read full article on original website
Industry pushes back on Schumer and Cornyn’s Chinese chip crackdown
INDUSTRY PUSHES BACK ON PROPOSED CHINESE CHIP BAN IN NDAA: A coalition of defense, tech and business trade groups is pushing back on an effort by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) to include a ban on U.S. government business with Chinese chipmakers in the final version of the annual defense policy bill.
What 2022 tells us about the 2024 electoral map
THE NARROW PATH — Iowa, Florida, and Ohio are gone. Minnesota is fool’s gold for Republicans. Texas remains out of reach for Democrats. These are some of the early signs from the midterm election results, which provide some clues about the outline of the presidential battleground map in 2024.
POLITICO Playbook: Trump world reels after white nationalist dinner
DEMS IN ARRAY — JMart’s latest: “Newsom Told the White House He Won’t Challenge Biden”. California Gov. GAVIN NEWSOM: “I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady,” he told JMart on election night. Later that...
Again, and again, and again, and again…
Welcome to POLITICO's West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli.
How redistricting shaped the midterms
The first election held under new congressional maps reflected both parties' successes in shaping the House landscape for the next decade.
Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday eased some oil sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to support newly restarted negotiations between President Nicolás Maduro's government and its opposition. The Treasury Department is allowing Chevron to resume "limited" energy production in Venezuela after years of...
Elon Musk’s Twist On Tech Libertarianism Is Blowing Up On Twitter
Silicon Valley’s “cult of the founder” meets modern Republicans’ anti-“woke” culture-warring.
Murkowski, Peltola win in Alaska
The Senate incumbent fended off a Trump-backed challenger, while voters returned the Democratic House member for a full term.
Opinion | An Early Clue on Trump’s Republican Support
To win the presidential nomination, it helps to know some math.
The lame duck could be the last chance for election funding before 2024
Advocates are pleading for money now, warning the divided Congress may turn them away next year.
Newsom Told the White House He Won’t Challenge Biden
The would-be pursuer of Trump and DeSantis is "all in" for president’s reelection and willing to wait his turn.
A Progressive Latina Thinks Democrats Are Blowing It with Hispanic Voters
Delia Ramirez won her suburban Chicago district with a strong progressive message. She thinks it’s the key to stemming gains by the GOP.
Washington pressed Ottawa to shut down 'Freedom Convoy' blockades
Testimony reveals that Biden, Buttigieg and White House adviser Deese urged counterparts in Canada to resolve crisis.
The rush to buy and build weapons
Governments from Ottawa to Oslo are racing to figure out how to more quickly buy and build new weapons as the war in Ukraine drains their stockpiles at an unrelenting pace.
Climate advocates see a path forward in the farm bill: Lining farmers’ pockets
Republicans are skeptical of making the farm bill a climate bill, but a group of lobbyists thinks they’ve struck gold with a message even the most skeptical can't hate: Regenerative agriculture will make farmers richer.
The overlooked constituency both parties are now targeting in the Georgia runoff
Asian American voter turnout doubled last cycle in Georgia — and Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker see the voting bloc as potentially decisive in a close race.
Bipartisan band of brothers: The West Point grads coming to Congress
Cross-aisle bonds between Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), Rep.-elect John James (R-Mich.) and Rep.-elect Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) were forged in the same class at the storied military academy.
Federal judge rejects push for DeSantis testimony
The case has already unlocked details of how DeSantis and his inner circle operate.
Biden administration preps for a rocky end to Trump-era immigration rule
The president had pushed for an end to Title 42. Now that it’s nearing, some tough decisions must be made.
