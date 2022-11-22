Watford City - Dr. Yolanda Newton, OBGYN, has joined our team and will spearhead women's health and obstetric services. MCHS has not had an obstetrics department in over 25 years, so it is with great excitement that this service line is deployed! Dr. Newton is no stranger to North Dakota having served with Great Plains Women's Health Center in Williston from 2013 to 2017. Returning to North Dakota from North Carolina, Dr. Newton served as both an OBGYN Nocturnist and Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Regarding her move to Watford City, Dr. Newton said, "I am both glad to be back in North Dakota and excited to lead the Obstetrics Department! I'm passionate about women's health and look forward to what I can offer here." Among Dr. Newton's strengths are minimally invasive gynecologic surgery through advanced laparoscopy and the natural birthing process. Dr. Newton is a board certified OBGYN who "channels her inner midwife".

WATFORD CITY, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO