Read full article on original website
Related
Portland man pleads guilty to riot; ordered to repay $50,000 in restitution
A 33-year-old Portland man was ordered to pay back nearly $50,000 to the owners of four buildings he damaged in 2020 and 2021, including the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters in Southeast Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said on Wednesday. Darrell Anthony Kimberlin pleaded guilty to riot...
Portland homicides set record at 93 as shootings continue
Along the fence at Southeast Portland’s Cora Park Apartments, someone tied a collection of flowers to a broken tree branch and tucked an “R.I.P.” wish amid the colorful blooms. A hand-drawn pink heart adorned one of the fence planks. The modest memorial stuck out in the gloom...
Serial Portland car thief sentenced to more than 4 years in prison
A 55-year-old repeat car thief was sentenced to 50 months in prison on Monday for stealing six cars between 2021 and 2022, once while carrying meth and another time while carrying a window-breaking tool, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said. Leroy Parsons of Portland pleaded guilty on Friday...
Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data
Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
Crossfire from shootout paralyzes 18-year-old woman in North Portland
Aile Izaguirre and her boyfriend, Elijah Ford, both 18, had just moved into a North Portland apartment together on Saturday. Ford’s mother, Joyl Sartin, had helped them get situated and left the couple that night with boxes still left to be unpacked. She told them to be safe. But...
Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court
The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut scheduled a hearing on...
Firefighters extinguish a house fire in Lents
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood Saturday morning. The first crew arrived at about 7:15 a.m. to find the front porch of the home completely engulfed in flames. A nearby fence was also on fire, according to a news release from Portland Fire & Rescue.
Readers respond: Sanctioned camps a start
It is a start to have a plan for sanctioned camps. Letting people squat and suffer anywhere they plant themselves is completely unmanageable. Every person who is homeless needs an outreach worker and must live in a sanctioned camp where services are available with rules for no drugs, no weapons and no aggression.
Salt & Straw co-founder says ‘I can’t stay here’ if Portland HQ employees aren’t safe
Portland’s iconic ice cream business Salt & Straw may move its headquarters from Southeast Portland out of state, owing to frustration with crime, drugs and street camping, said co-founder Kim Malek on Wednesday. That’s if Portland and Multnomah County leaders can’t help the company address the issues that are plaguing its operations.
‘An effort towards healing’: Hundreds gather at Portland Native American community garden for Un-Thanksgiving
The Native American Youth and Family Center community garden in Portland’s Cully neighborhood was bustling Thursday with volunteers who’d put traditional Thanksgiving plans aside to honor the Indigenous community. The Un-Thanksgiving event was established last year to offer an alternative to the colonist-centric holiday. “There’s a lot of...
Readers respond: Store fights stigma
It is great to hear about a local entrepreneur’s efforts to destigmatize obesity, (“Portland fat-centered boutique working toward ‘fat liberation’ and destigmatization for all,” Nov. 14) This is such an important issue especially when stigmatization gets in the way of health care. As the story...
Fact meets fantasy in Portland author’s provocative short story collection ‘There Is Only Us’ (review)
Like Angela Carter? How about a smidgeon of George Saunders, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Stephen King? Or perhaps the tragicomic touch of Eugene Ionesco or Luigi Pirandello? Then rush to read “There Is Only Us,” the extraordinarily absorbing 2022 Katherine Anne Porter prize-winning collection of eight short stories by Portland fabulist Zoe Ballering, communications coordinator in the Office of Admissions at Reed College.
Plow operator shortage means Oregon drivers should prepare for snowed-in roads this winter
The Oregon Department of Transportation says a shortage of snowplow drivers means crews will be slower to clear roads, and that drivers should take extra precautions this winter. ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said the agency has 382 vacant maintenance positions statewide. About 130 of those are for jobs that include...
Portland volunteers grateful to give back this Thanksgiving
Portland’s Celebration Tabernacle Church hosted the 23rd annual PROPER Thanksgiving in the Kenton neighborhood Thursday, serving hundreds of community members from across Portland. PROPER, which stands for People Reaching Other People Expecting Restoration, prepared dozens of traditional Thanksgiving meals to feed neighbors, low-income families and homeless communities. The organization...
New modern farmhouse in West Linn for sale at $2.2 million comes with trout-stocked pond
The modern farmhouse, beloved for its comfortable charm and open, inviting kitchen, is an idealized version of dwellings built more than a century ago. And that’s the way it should be. Instead of hauling water inside with a bucket, today there’s a stylized, deep apron sink and so much more.
Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow
Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
Breakside Brewery reboots barrel program to highlight deep reservoir of stouts
Portland’s highly acclaimed Breakside Brewery has embarked on changes to its lineup of barrel-aged and seasonal beers, including the release of a mixed case that showcases the cellar’s deep inventory of premium stouts. Most significantly, the brewery, which was founded in Northeast Portland in 2010, has rebooted its...
Give a sake a day with this unique holiday gift idea
Portlanders drink a lot of sake. So it makes perfect sense that Sake City USA would be the birthplace of what is possibly the world’s first sake advent calendar. Calling it the “only product of its kind in the world,” Paul Willenberg recently released his 2022 Namazake Paul Advent Calendar featuring high-end sake, educational materials and eye-catching packaging.
Tours, signings and workshops to add to your fall calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Guided Nature Walks - Tryon Creek: Various dates and times through December. Join Oregon State Parks rangers and volunteer naturalists to explore the forest and learn about the plants and animals that call this natural area home. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd; tryonfriends.org.
Rewinding Oregon State’s 73-59 loss to No. 9 Iowa in PK Legacy women’s basketball tournament
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark scored 28 points to lead the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes to a 73-59 victory against Oregon State on Friday night at the Phil Knight Legacy women’s basketball tournament at the Chiles Center in Portland. Talia von Oelhoffen finished with 22 points for the Beavers (4-1). Oregon State...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0