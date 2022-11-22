ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data

Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Firefighters extinguish a house fire in Lents

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood Saturday morning. The first crew arrived at about 7:15 a.m. to find the front porch of the home completely engulfed in flames. A nearby fence was also on fire, according to a news release from Portland Fire & Rescue.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Sanctioned camps a start

It is a start to have a plan for sanctioned camps. Letting people squat and suffer anywhere they plant themselves is completely unmanageable. Every person who is homeless needs an outreach worker and must live in a sanctioned camp where services are available with rules for no drugs, no weapons and no aggression.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

‘An effort towards healing’: Hundreds gather at Portland Native American community garden for Un-Thanksgiving

The Native American Youth and Family Center community garden in Portland’s Cully neighborhood was bustling Thursday with volunteers who’d put traditional Thanksgiving plans aside to honor the Indigenous community. The Un-Thanksgiving event was established last year to offer an alternative to the colonist-centric holiday. “There’s a lot of...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Store fights stigma

It is great to hear about a local entrepreneur’s efforts to destigmatize obesity, (“Portland fat-centered boutique working toward ‘fat liberation’ and destigmatization for all,” Nov. 14) This is such an important issue especially when stigmatization gets in the way of health care. As the story...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Fact meets fantasy in Portland author’s provocative short story collection ‘There Is Only Us’ (review)

Like Angela Carter? How about a smidgeon of George Saunders, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Stephen King? Or perhaps the tragicomic touch of Eugene Ionesco or Luigi Pirandello? Then rush to read “There Is Only Us,” the extraordinarily absorbing 2022 Katherine Anne Porter prize-winning collection of eight short stories by Portland fabulist Zoe Ballering, communications coordinator in the Office of Admissions at Reed College.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland volunteers grateful to give back this Thanksgiving

Portland’s Celebration Tabernacle Church hosted the 23rd annual PROPER Thanksgiving in the Kenton neighborhood Thursday, serving hundreds of community members from across Portland. PROPER, which stands for People Reaching Other People Expecting Restoration, prepared dozens of traditional Thanksgiving meals to feed neighbors, low-income families and homeless communities. The organization...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow

Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Give a sake a day with this unique holiday gift idea

Portlanders drink a lot of sake. So it makes perfect sense that Sake City USA would be the birthplace of what is possibly the world’s first sake advent calendar. Calling it the “only product of its kind in the world,” Paul Willenberg recently released his 2022 Namazake Paul Advent Calendar featuring high-end sake, educational materials and eye-catching packaging.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Tours, signings and workshops to add to your fall calendar

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Guided Nature Walks - Tryon Creek: Various dates and times through December. Join Oregon State Parks rangers and volunteer naturalists to explore the forest and learn about the plants and animals that call this natural area home. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd; tryonfriends.org.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy