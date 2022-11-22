ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history

DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Six findings from study on spending big to address homelessness

Taxpayer-funded programs to address homelessness might not have worked for the LA area, and the local plan is similar. Many reforms are needed to effectively reduce homelessness, according to a new study by the Portland-based ECONorthwest consulting firm. The study, commissioned by newly formed local Homeless Strategies and Solutions Initiative, looked at Measure H, a multi-billion dollar supportive services tax and spending measure approved by Los Angeles County voters in March 2017. It found that the vast majority of LA voters believe homelessness have gotten worse since the measure approved, despite the $1.8 billion it has raised and spent...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

ODOT plans to toll Portland freeways, but first they want to hear from you

Like a road sign ahead of mountainous curves, the Oregon Department of Transportation is trying to flag what’s ahead. For drivers in Portland, it’s tolls. The transportation agency has recently opened a public comment period on a pair of tolling projects that could begin charging some drivers as soon as 2024, before growing elsewhere in the city in 2025.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data

Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
SEATTLE, WA
Red Tricycle Portland

9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It

With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Columbia River Gorge Commission elects first Indigenous leader

WARM SPRINGS, Ore — For the first time in its 35-year history, the Columbia River Gorge Commission will be led by an Indigenous woman. Carina Miller, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, was elected chair of the 13-member commission, which oversees land-use policy in the gorge.
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Sheriff says county doesn't have the manpower to enforce gun measure

Deputies will have the discretion whether to cite individuals violating the M114 ban on high-capacity magazinesYamhill County's Tim Svenson has joined a growing list of sheriffs across the state decrying the passage of the citizen-led gun control referendum, Measure 114, in the November general election. But his disagreement with one of the primary tenets of the measure is slightly different than those sheriffs vowing not to enforce the controversial measure at all. "It is not a matter of enforcement, it is a matter of capacity," he said in an email. "I do not have enough staff in my office to...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

