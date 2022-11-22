Read full article on original website
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Portland homicides set record at 93 as shootings continue
Along the fence at Southeast Portland’s Cora Park Apartments, someone tied a collection of flowers to a broken tree branch and tucked an “R.I.P.” wish amid the colorful blooms. A hand-drawn pink heart adorned one of the fence planks. The modest memorial stuck out in the gloom...
Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history
DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
Six findings from study on spending big to address homelessness
Taxpayer-funded programs to address homelessness might not have worked for the LA area, and the local plan is similar. Many reforms are needed to effectively reduce homelessness, according to a new study by the Portland-based ECONorthwest consulting firm. The study, commissioned by newly formed local Homeless Strategies and Solutions Initiative, looked at Measure H, a multi-billion dollar supportive services tax and spending measure approved by Los Angeles County voters in March 2017. It found that the vast majority of LA voters believe homelessness have gotten worse since the measure approved, despite the $1.8 billion it has raised and spent...
opb.org
ODOT plans to toll Portland freeways, but first they want to hear from you
Like a road sign ahead of mountainous curves, the Oregon Department of Transportation is trying to flag what’s ahead. For drivers in Portland, it’s tolls. The transportation agency has recently opened a public comment period on a pair of tolling projects that could begin charging some drivers as soon as 2024, before growing elsewhere in the city in 2025.
Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data
Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
focushillsboro.com
Greater Air Quality Monitoring Is Coming To Portland And The Oregon Coast
Air Quality Monitoring: It’s great news that the fight against air pollution is getting a boost in two of Oregon’s most economically challenged and racially diverse communities: one in Portland, and the other on the southern coast. In order to bring attention to the issues of air pollution...
kptv.com
Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
kptv.com
Salt and Straw CEO considering moving headquarters, says ‘I can’t go on like this’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An iconic Portland ice cream company is considering moving its headquarters out of Southeast Portland, after dealing with increasing crime. “I moved to Portland specifically to start this company because Salt and Straw has to be a part of Portland. It’s part of our soul. I love this city,” Salt and Straw CEO Kim Malek, said.
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Weblog, Ideas. Street journeys make for superb adventures whether or not you go together with a bunch of pals or that one particular somebody. Though you doubtless have an final vacation spot you need to attain, the most effective components of any highway journey are typically the stops you make alongside the best way. One of the vital well-known highway journeys folks make in Seattle is to Portland as it's not too far, with many fantastic sights to go to alongside the best way.
'I drove to City Hall in tears': Salt & Straw considers moving its headquarters out-of-state due to crime
PORTLAND, Oregon — The head of Portland-based ice cream maker Salt & Straw is sending a message to local leaders: make Portland safer or say good-bye to the company’s headquarters. CEO and co-founder Kim Malek said she’s considering moving Salt & Straw's Southeast Portland kitchen and headquarters out-of-state,...
Crossfire from shootout paralyzes 18-year-old woman in North Portland
Aile Izaguirre and her boyfriend, Elijah Ford, both 18, had just moved into a North Portland apartment together on Saturday. Ford’s mother, Joyl Sartin, had helped them get situated and left the couple that night with boxes still left to be unpacked. She told them to be safe. But...
kptv.com
‘We were just talking to him’: 2 Portland men find their brother just after hit, injured by car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old Portland man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Portland on Sunday. Joshua Gourneau’s family said he was crossing the street at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street at about 6 p.m. His older brothers, Matthew Gourneau...
Card reader skimmers discovered in two Vancouver area 7-11 stores
Employees at two 7-11 stores said they discovered card reader skimmers, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
WWEEK
Won’t Word Get Out That Portland Is a Shangri-La for Those Without a Home?
WW that the city will be constructing villages capable of accommodating 1,500-plus houseless campers. That’s great, but won’t it be self-fulfilling? Won’t the word get out that Portland is a Shangri-La for those without a home, exacerbating the problem? —Perpetually Pursuing Paradise. I’ve heard plenty of...
New modern farmhouse in West Linn for sale at $2.2 million comes with trout-stocked pond
The modern farmhouse, beloved for its comfortable charm and open, inviting kitchen, is an idealized version of dwellings built more than a century ago. And that’s the way it should be. Instead of hauling water inside with a bucket, today there’s a stylized, deep apron sink and so much more.
Portland mayor’s office looks at locations for six designated camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city council is on board with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new plan to ban unsanctioned homeless camping and build six large-scale designated camping sites, and attention is now turning to the big first question: Where will they be located?. Wheeler met with all of...
9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It
With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
KGW
Columbia River Gorge Commission elects first Indigenous leader
WARM SPRINGS, Ore — For the first time in its 35-year history, the Columbia River Gorge Commission will be led by an Indigenous woman. Carina Miller, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, was elected chair of the 13-member commission, which oversees land-use policy in the gorge.
KXL
Clackamas County And West Linn PD Seek Tips And Suspect In Multiple Thefts
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and West Linn Police are asking for the public’s help to capture a suspect involved in multiple thefts. Sarah Rebecca Salo — 44, of Portland — is the suspect in thefts at:. West Linn High School...
Sheriff says county doesn't have the manpower to enforce gun measure
Deputies will have the discretion whether to cite individuals violating the M114 ban on high-capacity magazinesYamhill County's Tim Svenson has joined a growing list of sheriffs across the state decrying the passage of the citizen-led gun control referendum, Measure 114, in the November general election. But his disagreement with one of the primary tenets of the measure is slightly different than those sheriffs vowing not to enforce the controversial measure at all. "It is not a matter of enforcement, it is a matter of capacity," he said in an email. "I do not have enough staff in my office to...
