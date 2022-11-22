U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici proposes $250 million in federal grants to help pay for and address a shortage of public defenders nationwide. Though the Ensuring Quality Access to Legal (EQUAL) Defense Act is unlikely to become law in the short post-election session of Congress, it could form the basis for a law in the 118th Congress or be attached to must-pass legislation. Control of the House will pass from a narrow Democratic to a narrow Republican majority after Jan. 3.

