Elon Musk voices support for Trump rival Ron DeSantis if Florida governor runs for president in 2024
Twitter boss Elon Musk said he will support Trump rival Ron DeSantis if the Florida governor runs for presidency in 2024.
Reports: Trump Praised Extremist Nick Fuentes At Mar-A-Lago Dinner
The former president said he liked his guest, according to The New York Times. Fuentes is a prominent white supremacist.
Joe Biden calls Club Q owners after mass shooting, says he’ll push for assault weapons ban
President Joe Biden spoke Thursday with the owners of an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where five people were killed in a mass shooting, offering a sign of support as he pushes to ban assault weapons. The president, along with first lady Jill Biden, spoke on Thanksgiving with Club...
Bonamici proposes federal aid to pay for Oregon’s public defenders
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici proposes $250 million in federal grants to help pay for and address a shortage of public defenders nationwide. Though the Ensuring Quality Access to Legal (EQUAL) Defense Act is unlikely to become law in the short post-election session of Congress, it could form the basis for a law in the 118th Congress or be attached to must-pass legislation. Control of the House will pass from a narrow Democratic to a narrow Republican majority after Jan. 3.
