Watford City Chamber Keeping Christmas Spirit Alive With Festive Events
Watford City will be looking festive this year with tons of Christmas events happening throughout November and December. McKenzie County 4-H Junior Leaders are having their Annual Spudfest Friday, Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m., at the Watford City Civic Center kitchen. Orders for spuds can be made after 4:30 p.m. by calling 701-570-4472. They are moving it to Main Street near Door 204 at 6 p.m.
2022 McKenzie Co Community Foundation Grantees Announced, Hellandsaas Honored
Each year the McKenzie County Community Foundation provides grants to organizations doing charitable work in McKenzie County. This year they are awarding $12,517 towards area projects. 2022 Community Foundation awardees include: Long X Arts Foundation for their Missoula Children's Theater program; Benefit Fund of McKenzie County Healthcare Systems towards the...
Man found dead following mobile home fire in Mountrail County
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One man was found dead following a mobile home fire this week near Tioga, according to the county sheriff. Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said his office was notified at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday that a home in a rural part of the county had burned down and was still on fire.
There Were 11 DUI’s Over The Weekend In Williams County
Law enforcement officials in WIlliston and Williams County were busy over the weekend. Would you believe there were 11 DUI arrests made this weekend alone?. According to the Vision Zero website, there were 4080 DUI arrests in 2021 and we have seen 2714 so far for 2022. We have not seen as many in 2022, but even one is too many. With the holidays rolling in fast, now is the time is now to get even more serious about not drinking and driving.
