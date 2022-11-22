Law enforcement officials in WIlliston and Williams County were busy over the weekend. Would you believe there were 11 DUI arrests made this weekend alone?. According to the Vision Zero website, there were 4080 DUI arrests in 2021 and we have seen 2714 so far for 2022. We have not seen as many in 2022, but even one is too many. With the holidays rolling in fast, now is the time is now to get even more serious about not drinking and driving.

