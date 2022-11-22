Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s business empire is planning to raise nearly $2.5 billion in a new share offering as it pushes to expand into new areas. Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, said in a stock exchange filing on Friday that its board had given approval to raise 200 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) by issuing new shares. It would be India’s biggest ever follow-on public share offering, Reuters reports.

